The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Well, well, well! Would you look at that? Best Buy's Deals of the Day include something we've never seen before—a stunning $60 price cut on the ultra-cheap Motorola Moto G Play (2024)! While Best Buy hasn't attached a ticking clock to it, chances are it won't be here tomorrow, so act fast.
We meant it when we said no merchant has ever thrown such a huge discount on this low-end Android phone. For context, we've seen it for $40 off on several occasions at Amazon and other retailers. But the $149.99 device has never dropped to $89.99 before! By the way, if you don't mind submitting a $35 fee, you can activate the Moto device immediately and bring it down to $0.00!
Let's get one thing clear right off the bat: the Moto G Play (2024) is no rival to mid-range phones. Since it's a super-budget option, the model won't impress you with its spec sheet. But if you're OK with that, you should really consider Best Buy's promo of the day, because we won't see a similar promo any time soon.
As you can see for yourself, this model isn't very exciting. However, it can now be yours for only $89.99 (or even $0.00!) or with a free pair of awesome wireless earbuds. If you pick Best Buy's Moto G Play (2024) sale, remember that you must act fast—the deal might expire tomorrow.
We meant it when we said no merchant has ever thrown such a huge discount on this low-end Android phone. For context, we've seen it for $40 off on several occasions at Amazon and other retailers. But the $149.99 device has never dropped to $89.99 before! By the way, if you don't mind submitting a $35 fee, you can activate the Moto device immediately and bring it down to $0.00!
In case you also need wireless Bluetooth earbuds right now, you might want to check what the Motorola Store offers this week. Namely, it lets you grab the same 2024-released handset with Moto Buds+ for free! These cost $129.99, by the way, and you can find out about our experience with them in our Moto Buds Plus review.
Let's get one thing clear right off the bat: the Moto G Play (2024) is no rival to mid-range phones. Since it's a super-budget option, the model won't impress you with its spec sheet. But if you're OK with that, you should really consider Best Buy's promo of the day, because we won't see a similar promo any time soon.
So, what do you get here? A 6.5-inch Android 13 phone with HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rates. Entry-level options typically don't offer impressive brightness levels, and this buddy is no different. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 680 chip and 4GB RAM, plus 64GB onboard storage. You can extend the total storage capacity to 1TB with a microSD card. Additionally, the Motorola phone has a 5,000 mAh battery and a single 50 MP camera with PDAF on the rear.
As you can see for yourself, this model isn't very exciting. However, it can now be yours for only $89.99 (or even $0.00!) or with a free pair of awesome wireless earbuds. If you pick Best Buy's Moto G Play (2024) sale, remember that you must act fast—the deal might expire tomorrow.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
23 Jan, 2025The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
21 Jan, 2025Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with a $299.99 gift at the official store
20 Jan, 2025The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
14 Jan, 2025Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
06 Jan, 2025The Motorola Store offers the Moto G 5G (2024) with a free pair of the Moto Buds+ again
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: