The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time

Deals
Moto G Play (2024) smartphone on a white background.
Well, well, well! Would you look at that? Best Buy's Deals of the Day include something we've never seen before—a stunning $60 price cut on the ultra-cheap Motorola Moto G Play (2024)! While Best Buy hasn't attached a ticking clock to it, chances are it won't be here tomorrow, so act fast.

The Moto G Play (2024) is $60 off at Best Buy

$89 99
$149 99
$60 off (40%)
Best Buy's Deal of the Day lets you grab the Moto G Play (2024) for only $89.99! That's right, you can save $60 on the entry-level phone. With immediate activations, the phone drops to as low as $0.00!
Buy at BestBuy

The Moto G Play (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift

$149 99
The Moto G Play (2024) comes with an exciting $129.99 gift. The freebie in question is none other than the highly customizable Moto Buds Plus! While the phone sells at its standard price, you still save $129.99 on the wireless earbuds.
Buy at Motorola

We meant it when we said no merchant has ever thrown such a huge discount on this low-end Android phone. For context, we've seen it for $40 off on several occasions at Amazon and other retailers. But the $149.99 device has never dropped to $89.99 before! By the way, if you don't mind submitting a $35 fee, you can activate the Moto device immediately and bring it down to $0.00!

In case you also need wireless Bluetooth earbuds right now, you might want to check what the Motorola Store offers this week. Namely, it lets you grab the same 2024-released handset with Moto Buds+ for free! These cost $129.99, by the way, and you can find out about our experience with them in our Moto Buds Plus review.

Let's get one thing clear right off the bat: the Moto G Play (2024) is no rival to mid-range phones. Since it's a super-budget option, the model won't impress you with its spec sheet. But if you're OK with that, you should really consider Best Buy's promo of the day, because we won't see a similar promo any time soon.

So, what do you get here? A 6.5-inch Android 13 phone with HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rates. Entry-level options typically don't offer impressive brightness levels, and this buddy is no different. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 680 chip and 4GB RAM, plus 64GB onboard storage. You can extend the total storage capacity to 1TB with a microSD card. Additionally, the Motorola phone has a 5,000 mAh battery and a single 50 MP camera with PDAF on the rear.

As you can see for yourself, this model isn't very exciting. However, it can now be yours for only $89.99 (or even $0.00!) or with a free pair of awesome wireless earbuds. If you pick Best Buy's Moto G Play (2024) sale, remember that you must act fast—the deal might expire tomorrow.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.

