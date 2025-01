The Motorola Store offers the Moto G 5G (2024) with a free pair of the Moto Buds+ again

Moto G 5G (2024) plus free Moto Buds+ ($129.99 value)! The Motorola Store pairs the affordable Moto G 5G (2024) with its lightweight and highly customizable Moto Buds+, saving you $129.99! The unit is a lovely choice for users on a budget, especially now that it arrives with such an awesome gift! Gift $199 99 Buy at Motorola Save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) Don't need a new pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds? Well, in that case, you might be more interested in getting the Moto G Power 5G (2024). This fella is $100 off at the official store, landing it at a very attractive price. $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Motorola

Did you miss getting the Moto G 5G (2024) at its best price last month? It was certainly way more appealing at 25% off its original $199.99 price. Well, what's gone is gone—but the official Motorola Store has a new promo that may be even better for some users. For only the second time since the phone's release in 2024, the device sells with a free pair of the well-liked Moto Buds+ While there's no discount on theitself, you're still essentially scoring a major bargain. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds cost some $129.99, and you won't have to pay a single penny for the pair. If you don't like this particular promo, we suggest picking the Moto G Power 5G (2024) . The device costs exactly as much as the latest G 5G, but it's $100 off its $299.99 original price.Far less attractive than the best Motorola phones , the Moto G 5G (2023) successor is still a pretty decent choice in the low-end department. The unit sports a sleek design with its vegan leather back and a 6.6-inch display. Since it supports 120Hz refresh rates, it offers a smooth scrolling experience. On the downside, while reviewing the phone (see Moto G 5G (2024) review for reference), we noticed its insufficient brightness levels make the display somewhat challenging to see under direct sunlight.Under the hood, you've got a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which pairs with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage. We didn't expect much from it but were pleasantly surprised to see it's quite snappy for its price range. In other words, if you need an everyday option that doesn't cost too much, this one is a good option to get.On the camera front, things aren't that lovely. You get a 50 MP main camera that performs okay in perfect scenarios, but you can't expect wonders out of it. There's also a 2 MP macro lens on the back and an 8 MP selfie unit.Ultimately, the Moto G 5G (2024) might not be the best Android phone out there, but it's a budget option that should fit users on a budget. And now that it comes with a free pair of the lovely Moto Buds+, it's all the more exciting. Get yours at the Motorola Store.