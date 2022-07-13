The mid-range Moto G 5G (2022) can be an awesome last-minute Prime Day bargain
Amazon's Prime Day 2022 frenzy is not over yet, but if the onslaught of outstanding smartphone deals available exclusively for Prime members has so far failed to produce that irresistible steal to perfectly fit your needs and budget, it might be worth checking out the latest unlocked Moto G 5G (2022) discount before the 48-hour sale finally wraps up later today.
Released, well, earlier this year at a fairly reasonable $399.99 price, the aptly named 5G-enabled mid-ranger is unsurprisingly cheaper than ever after a hefty $120 markdown. As you can imagine, the newest edition of the "regular" Moto G with 5G support looks extremely similar to the deeply discounted G Stylus 5G (2022)... while obviously lacking stylus functionality.
Compared to its pen-wielding cousin, this particular Android 12-running handset is both smaller and overall humbler, with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen in tow sporting a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and unimpressive 90Hz refresh rate capabilities that are however pretty good when put in the sub-$300 category's context.
Remarkably, the Moto G 5G (2022) squeezes an identically hefty 5,000mAh battery as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) into its smaller and lighter body made from the same "cheap" combination of plastic and... plastic. With a frugal MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood, the ultra-affordable phone is purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to a whopping two days on a single charge, which is not something many sub-$300 Android soldiers can (realistically) claim to offer.
The same goes for the 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count, especially when also considering the microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack present here alongside a handy charger in the retail box.
The cameras are predictably and decidedly not great all in all, with largely useless 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors accompanying a respectable 50MP primary shooter on the back of the 2022 Moto G 5G and a single 13MP front-facing snapper handling your selfie needs. At the end of the day, you can't deny this bad boy's current value.
