The mid-range Moto G 5G (2022) can be an awesome last-minute Prime Day bargain

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) Unlocked, 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Moonlight Gray $120 off (30%) $279 99 $399 99









Compared to its pen-wielding cousin, this particular Android 12-running handset is both smaller and overall humbler, with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen in tow sporting a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and unimpressive 90Hz refresh rate capabilities that are however pretty good when put in the sub-$300 category's context.





Remarkably, the Moto G 5G (2022) squeezes an identically hefty 5,000mAh battery as the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) into its smaller and lighter body made from the same "cheap" combination of plastic and... plastic. With a frugal MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood, the ultra-affordable phone is purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to a whopping two days on a single charge, which is not something many sub-$300 Android soldiers can (realistically) claim to offer.





The same goes for the 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count, especially when also considering the microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack present here alongside a handy charger in the retail box.





The cameras are predictably and decidedly not great all in all, with largely useless 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors accompanying a respectable 50MP primary shooter on the back of the 2022 Moto G 5G and a single 13MP front-facing snapper handling your selfie needs. At the end of the day, you can't deny this bad boy's current value.