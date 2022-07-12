Get your mid-range Moto G Stylus (2022) at a bargain price right now with or without 5G





Of those three, the newest edition of the 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus handset happens to be on sale for $100 less than usual exclusively for Amazon Prime members today and tomorrow, which also happens to be by far the highest discount available to date on an unlocked version of this 6.8-inch device with no carrier obligations or restrictions.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM $170 off (34%) $329 99 $499 99 Buy at Amazon









This is arguably another one of the best phones to buy on Prime Day 2022 at a new record high discount of its own of no less than 170 bucks. With built-in 5G capabilities (duh!), a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with a fitting 8GB RAM count, and a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood, this particular 6.8-inch device is typically priced at $499.99.





That means both the Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) are currently sold at around one third (or 33 percent) less than usual, which is a pretty amazing savings to score just a few months after the commercial debut of such well-balanced phones with such a clear advantage over all other sub-$500 options in the market today.





No, you obviously won't be getting anything as fancy or as technologically advanced as Samsung's iconic S Pen included with your deeply discounted 2022 G Stylus, but even the most basic digital pen can occasionally come in handy. And that's not even mentioning the hefty 5,000mAh battery or the nice 50MP primary camera on both these 4G LTE-only and 5G-enabled handsets.