The Moto G 5G (2022) makes its US debut at a nice $50 discount





Of course, it's hard to call this new deal "unusual", as the Moto G 5G (2022) never really fetched its full $399.99 price. Unveiled alongside the aforementioned G Stylus 5G (2022) about a month ago , this particular 6.5-inch model is officially going on sale today at $349.99 through Motorola's US website and Amazon.





While it's unclear if this launch promotion will expire anytime soon, it's probably a good idea to hurry up and pull the trigger right now if you care about your 5G speeds, data storage, and battery life.





Yes, the Moto G 5G (2022) comes packing the same hefty 5,000mAh cell as its pen-wielding cousin, and thanks to a smaller and more frugal 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution (and 90Hz refresh rate support), the real-life endurance of this thing between charges could be even higher.





For its part, Motorola is advertising "up to 2 days" of battery life, but something tells us you could easily bump that number to 3 days out in the real world if you put your mind to it.





Somewhat curiously, the unlocked Moto G 5G (2022) is available in a single data hoarder-friendly 256GB storage configuration, and yes, the phone also comes with a microSD card slot, as well as a good old fashioned headphone jack.





There's even more to love about this new prime candidate for the title of best budget phone around when you also consider its pre-loaded Android 12 software, reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, IP52 water-repellent body (made entirely from plastic), and main 50MP camera with Quad Pixel technology.





Granted, there are a few departments where Motorola cut some corners too, starting with the aforementioned display resolution and also including the 2MP secondary and tertiary imaging sensors on the handset's back, as well as the sluggish 10W charging and a 6GB RAM count that's not quite on par with the 256 gigs of internal storage space.




