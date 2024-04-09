Moto Edge 50 Pro price and release timeframe for European markets get leaked

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Motorola
Motorola has already released the Moto Edge 50 Pro in India, but this mid-range phone isn’t meant to remain exclusive for too long. Europeans will be able to pick up the Moto Edge 50 Pro too beginning this month, a new report claims.

Apparently, Motorola plans to launch the Moto Edge 50 Pro in Europe sometime in mid-April. As far as the price goes, this seems to be a major issue, as the US-based company will be pricing the European version of Moto Edge 50 Pro much higher than the Indian model.

As some of you already know, the Moto Edge 50 Pro costs as high as Rs 41,999 in India, which is about €465 or $500. The problem is the same phone is going to cost €700 in Europe, at least that’s what the report claims. Not to mention that the Indian version is getting a big discount right now, so customers can get the 12/256GB model for just Rs 33,999 ($410 / €375).

We’re talking about a nearly €250 price difference between the Indian and European model. Both come with the same amount of memory (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) and similar specs, so there would be no reason for such a huge price difference unless Motorola plans to boost the European model’s specs consistently.

The Moto Edge 50 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and sports a large 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone packs a triple camera setup (50MP + 10MP + 13MP), along with a 50-megapixel selfie snapper.

Motorola’s mid-range smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone comes in three different colors in India, but rumor has it that the same colors will be available in Europe too: Black Beauty, Luxe Lavander, and Moonlight Pearl.
