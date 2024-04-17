Up Next:
More iPhone 16 dummy units surface hinting at the potential design changes
We expect the next-generation iPhone 16 series to hit the scene later this year. Rumors and leaks have been buzzing for a while now, hinting that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will sport a vertically arranged camera island design, reminiscent of the iPhone X rather than the iPhone 15. And now, a fresh leak adds even more weight to this speculation.
In terms of size, the word on the digital street is that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be a tad taller, a smidge wider, and a bit heavier than their predecessors. Meanwhile, it looks like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain a similar size to their earlier versions.
This growth in size could be attributed to the speculated increase in display size. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max display could expand to 6.86 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro's screen might reach 6.27 inches. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch display.
Serial tipster Majin Bu, known for dropping multiple Apple leaks in the past, recently posted on X what seems to be another set of dummy units for the iPhone 16 series (via iMore).
iPhone 16 mockup pic.twitter.com/Zjser2Tcuq— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 16, 2024
Looks like Apple is gearing up to add a new button to the iPhone lineup, in line with long-standing rumors about a so-called Capture button debuting this year. If the leaked units are on point, this button will nestle below the power button on the right side of the device, which lines up with what we've heard before.
Based on previously leaked dummy units, it seems like the button won't be tiny like the Action button; instead, it's shaping up to be much larger, almost as long as the power button.
