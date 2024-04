More iPhone 16 dummy units surface hinting at the potential design changes

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 mockup pic.twitter.com/Zjser2Tcuq — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 16, 2024





Looks like Apple is gearing up to add a new button to the iPhone lineup, in line with long-standing rumors about a so-called Capture button debuting this year. If the leaked units are on point, this button will nestle below the power button on the right side of the device, which lines up with what we've heard before.Based on previously leaked dummy units , it seems like the button won't be tiny like the Action button; instead, it's shaping up to be much larger, almost as long as the power button.While it's not confirmed what the Capture button will do exactly, there is speculation that it could work like a shutter button on a camera. If that's the case, users might be able to lightly press the Capture button to start focusing before giving it a firmer press to take the shot.In terms of size,is that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be a tad taller, a smidge wider, and a bit heavier than their predecessors. Meanwhile, it looks like theandPlus will maintain a similar size to their earlier versions.This growth in size could be attributed to the speculated increase in display size. Rumors suggest that thedisplay could expand to 6.86 inches, while the's screen might reach 6.27 inches. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch display.If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, we can expect the new iPhones to be unveiled in September, with sales likely starting around 10 days later. Keep an eye out for updates!