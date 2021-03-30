Future Google Pixel phones will be available on T-Mobile





Google is interested in making chipsets for its products





Apple already has a well integrated portfolio of hardware and software, and Google's new camaraderie with T-Mobile could help it put up a stronger fight against the Cupertino giant and other industry rivals.



Google recently hired Intel's CPU design expert Uri Frank as the new VP of engineering for server chip design. In a press release announcing the new hire, the company said that it's now going to focus on Systems on Chip (SoC) designs 'instead of integrating components on a motherboard.' This will help reduce power consumption and cost.





So, even though a proprietary chipset doesn't look to be on the cards for this year, custom silicon is clearly an area of interest for the company.