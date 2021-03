T-Mobile announces Google Messages will soon become its default SMS app

sending and receiving better quality photos and videos

chatting over Wi-Fi or data

knowing when your message is read

sharing reactions

enjoying more dynamic and engaging group chats

It looks like it's a great time to be a T-Mobile customer, as the Un-carrier made a lot of interesting announcements earlier today. After revealing its partnership with Google, which will see the replacement of the carrier's TVision streaming service with YouTube TV, T-Mobile confirmed yet another major change for Android customers.T-Mobile is likely to be the first US carrier to make Google Messages the default SMS app for its customers using Android smartphones. The advanced RCS messaging solution will offer T-Mobile users important improvements and advanced chat features such as:Also, T-Mobile revealed that after Google kicked off the rollout of end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS chats between people who use Messages back in November, the deployment will continue throughout 2021 until all T-Mobile customers will benefit from improved security.