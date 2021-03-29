T-Mobile announces Google Messages will soon become its default SMS app

It looks like it's a great time to be a T-Mobile
customer, as the Un-carrier made a lot of interesting announcements earlier today. After revealing its partnership with Google, which will see the replacement of the carrier's TVision streaming service
with YouTube TV, T-Mobile confirmed
yet another major change for Android customers.
T-Mobile is likely to be the first US carrier to make Google Messages
the default SMS app for its customers using Android smartphones. The advanced RCS messaging solution will offer T-Mobile users important improvements and advanced chat features such as:
- sending and receiving better quality photos and videos
- chatting over Wi-Fi or data
- knowing when your message is read
- sharing reactions
- enjoying more dynamic and engaging group chats
Also, T-Mobile revealed that after Google kicked off the rollout of end-to-end encryption for one-on-one RCS chats between people who use Messages back in November, the deployment will continue throughout 2021 until all T-Mobile customers will benefit from improved security.
