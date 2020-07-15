These premium ANC headphones from Mobvoi are almost too affordable to be taken seriously





Naturally, the key selling point of the company's rookie Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose 700-rivaling effort is the retail price, set at an almost too good to be true $129.99 in the US. That makes the curiously named TicKasa ANC cans a whopping $220 and $270 cheaper than Sony and Bose's latest high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones respectively, although for what it's worth, the industry veterans are routinely sold at pretty substantial discounts by various authorized retailers.













Still, you definitely shouldn't expect the incredibly well-reviewed WH-1000XM3 and Bose 700 to come anywhere close to the phenomenal level of affordability offered by the Mobvoi TicKasa ANC Headphones anytime soon, which obviously makes us curious to see the in-depth reviews for the ambitious market newcomer.





At first glance, these bad boys look positively dreamy, with a battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the ANC functionality disabled), a lightweight and compact design focused on providing all-day comfort with "premium materials" including breathable mesh and soft ear cushions, as well as a bold promise of delivering "superior sound quality" powered by Qualcomm's QCC301 chipset, aptX HD Audio technology, and AAC audio codecs.





Thanks to five built-in microphones and dual-microphone noise isolation, Mobvoi claims the TicKasa ANC headphones are capable of "easily detecting environmental noise", analyzing your surroundings to create the "perfect soundwave" to keep things all nice and quiet around you.









Of course, integrating some form of active noise cancellation functionality and actually getting it right are two very different things, so it's definitely wise to wait and hear some professional opinions on the "superior" audio performance and "state-of-the-art" ANC on the $129.99 TicKasa before pulling the trigger. Then again, that price point puts these puppies squarely in impulse buy territory, and bargain hunters might find it hard to resist hitting that purchase button on Mobvoi's official website.





That's right, the TicKasa ANC Headphones are already up for grabs stateside in both black and gray color options.



