The new TicWatch C2+ brings premium features to the masses
TicWatch C2+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and features all the connectivity options that one would expect from a premium smartwatch (although it's not), including NFC (Near Field Connectivity), built-in GPS, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a heart-rate monitor.
It's also IP68-certified, which means the TicWatch C2+ is protected for both fitness use and everyday scenarios since it's sweatproof and waterproof. Google Assistant support is another benefit of owning a TicWatch C2+, along with Mobvoi's proprietary TicMotion and TicExercise apps that will have all your activity tracked and recorded.
Unlike the original model, the TicWatch C2+ comes with two watch straps, adding a black silicone and leather strap. The smartwatch is now available for purchase in three colors – Rose Gold, Onyx (black), and Platinum (silver). You can find it on Amazon or Mobvoi's official store for just $210.