Wearables

The new TicWatch C2+ brings premium features to the masses

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 23, 2020, 9:16 PM
The new TicWatch C2+ brings premium features to the masses
Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch brand, has just launched yet another smartwatch powered by Google's Wear OS, the TicWatch C2+. As the name suggests, this is an improved version of the TicWatch C2 that the company launched a couple of years ago.

For starters, the new smartwatch comes with double the memory packed inside the TicWatch C2, which means it should offer better performance and a smoother experience. Besides the 1GB RAM, the TicWatch C2+ has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and a 400 mAh battery that should offer up to 2 days of usage.

TicWatch C2+ is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and features all the connectivity options that one would expect from a premium smartwatch (although it's not), including NFC (Near Field Connectivity), built-in GPS, gyroscope, accelerometer, and a heart-rate monitor.

It's also IP68-certified, which means the TicWatch C2+ is protected for both fitness use and everyday scenarios since it's sweatproof and waterproof. Google Assistant support is another benefit of owning a TicWatch C2+, along with Mobvoi's proprietary TicMotion and TicExercise apps that will have all your activity tracked and recorded.

Unlike the original model, the TicWatch C2+ comes with two watch straps, adding a black silicone and leather strap. The smartwatch is now available for purchase in three colors – Rose Gold, Onyx (black), and Platinum (silver). You can find it on Amazon or Mobvoi's official store for just $210.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus confirms 'affordable' smartphone line, teasing possible names and launch window
Popular stories
Google should just cancel the Pixel 4a to focus entirely on the 5G Pixel 5
Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
watchOS 7 brings richer watch faces, sleep tracking, new workouts, handwash detection, and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless