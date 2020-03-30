Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
The WH-1000XM3 usually sell for $350, just like many other premium headphones, but they're now cheaper than ever on Amazon. The headphones aren't sold by Sony directly and they're not the US version.
The international version of the headphones benefits from the seller warrant and includes all the original accessories and packaging. In fact, this is a brand-new product, so you'll be getting the same headphones you would get directly from Sony, it's just that they aren't warranted by the Japanese company.