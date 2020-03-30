Accessories Sony Deals Audio

Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 30, 2020, 10:39 AM
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are among the best produced by the Japanese company. Of course, there are alternatives made by other brands that could be considered at least just as good, so it's a matter of taste and budget.

The WH-1000XM3 usually sell for $350, just like many other premium headphones, but they're now cheaper than ever on Amazon. The headphones aren't sold by Sony directly and they're not the US version.

OTL offers a $115 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones and you can even choose between either the black or silver color. The latter is a bit more expensive, but only by a few bucks, so it really doesn't matter whichever you choose in the end.

The international version of the headphones benefits from the seller warrant and includes all the original accessories and packaging. In fact, this is a brand-new product, so you'll be getting the same headphones you would get directly from Sony, it's just that they aren't warranted by the Japanese company.

Check out the deal on Amazon

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$115
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap
-$50
Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro
Buy an Apple Watch and save $50 on Powerbeats Pro
-$200
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S20 and S20+ are now heavily discounted at multiple US retailers
-$130
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free
If you buy Amazon's Echo Show 8 right now, you can get a second unit for free
-£292
Deal: save £72 on the Xperia 5 and receive Sony earphones worth £220 at Virgin
Deal: save £72 on the Xperia 5 and receive Sony earphones worth £220 at Virgin
-£200+
Pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro 5G at Virgin and redeem over £200 of gifts
Expires in - 1w 7hPre-order the Huawei P40 Pro 5G at Virgin and redeem over £200 of gifts

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless