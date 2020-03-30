Sony's best noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been this cheap





Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are among the best produced by the Japanese company. Of course, there are alternatives made by other brands that could be considered at least just as good, so it's a matter of taste and budget.The WH-1000XM3 usually sell for $350, just like many other premium headphones, but they're now cheaper than ever on Amazon. The headphones aren't sold by Sony directly and they're not the US version.OTL offers a $115 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones and you can even choose between either the black or silver color. The latter is a bit more expensive, but only by a few bucks, so it really doesn't matter whichever you choose in the end.The international version of the headphones benefits from the seller warrant and includes all the original accessories and packaging. In fact, this is a brand-new product, so you'll be getting the same headphones you would get directly from Sony, it's just that they aren't warranted by the Japanese company.