Miss having an ultra compact iPhone? Apple won't be making one anytime soon, report says

iPhone 13 Mini . | Image credit — PhoneArena

iPhone SE 3

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg Q/A, March 26, 2025





Apple’s decision likely has to do with broader consumer purchasing patterns, as larger displays dominate streaming, gaming, and productivity tasks, leading to higher overall sales. However, this move doesn't take into account the compact phone audience—users continue to voice their desires for devices that are easy to handle with one hand or comfortably slip into a pocket.Fans of the iPhone Mini, myself included, might find Apple's current strategy disappointing. Thewas praised by PhoneArena for being compact, light, and comfortable to carry, as well as for having a great camera system and fast performance. Based on that, it goes without saying that its absence leaves a noticeable gap for users prioritizing portability. While the future might surprise us, for now, it looks like the Mini iPhone remains firmly in the past.