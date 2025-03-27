Miss having an ultra compact iPhone? Apple won't be making one anytime soon, report says
iPhone 13 Mini. | Image credit — PhoneArena
If you're still holding onto hope that Apple might bring back the compact iPhone Mini, it seems it's officially time to move on. In a recent Q&A streamed live, trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman confirmed that the Cupertino giant has no plans to revive its petite iPhone model, at least not anytime soon.
The iPhone Mini Series debuted in 2020 with the iPhone 12 Mini and quickly gained a niche yet passionate following among users who preferred its compact design. However, after just one more iteration—the iPhone 13 Mini launched in 2021—Apple pulled the plug, leaving fans of small smartphones disappointed for three consecutive iPhone generations.
Currently, Apple's smallest offering is the newly-released iPhone 16e, which, despite being considered a more "compact" option, still features a considerably larger screen compared to the discontinued Mini:
- iPhone 16e: 5.78 inches tall, 2.82 inches wide, 6.1-inch display
- iPhone 13 Mini: 5.18 inches tall, 2.53 inches wide, 5.4-inch display
- iPhone SE 3 (also discontinued): 5.45 inches tall, 2.65 inches wide, 4.7-inch display (due to Home Button)
The Apple iPhone SE 3 from 2022 was another option for users that preferred a phone on the smaller side. | Image credit — PhoneArena
With Apple's recent elimination of the budget-friendly iPhone SE 3, buyers searching for an iPhone smaller than six inches are effectively left with no direct purchase options from Apple's official lineup. Competing brands like Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Google's Pixel 9 also lack truly compact alternatives, solidifying the industry's current trend toward bigger screens.
We'll see what the market tells Apple. I mean, right now they're not working on anything. They're not working on a smaller iPhone right now, right? They've really shifted away. They're trying to make that, you know, roughly six inch display. That is the base size, and they're just trying to go bigger and bigger and bigger. And the bigger you go, the smaller the six-inch phones feel.
Mark Gurman, Bloomberg Q/A, March 26, 2025
Apple’s decision likely has to do with broader consumer purchasing patterns, as larger displays dominate streaming, gaming, and productivity tasks, leading to higher overall sales. However, this move doesn't take into account the compact phone audience—users continue to voice their desires for devices that are easy to handle with one hand or comfortably slip into a pocket.
Fans of the iPhone Mini, myself included, might find Apple's current strategy disappointing. The iPhone 13 Mini was praised by PhoneArena for being compact, light, and comfortable to carry, as well as for having a great camera system and fast performance. Based on that, it goes without saying that its absence leaves a noticeable gap for users prioritizing portability. While the future might surprise us, for now, it looks like the Mini iPhone remains firmly in the past.
