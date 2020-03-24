The Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches with Wear OS are on sale at huge discounts

Deals Wearables Fossil

Misfit is far from the first name that comes to people's minds when thinking about a heavyweight contender for Apple's world champion belt in the thriving smartwatch market, but if you give them a chance, the company's Vapor and Vapor 2 timepieces with Wear OS might pleasantly surprise you.

Owned by the incredibly prolific Fossil Group behind so many own-brand wearable devices, as well as Michael Kors, Diesel, Emporio Armani, and Puma gadgets, Misfit released the original Vapor way back in 2017, rolling out a vastly improved sequel roughly a year later.

Said second-gen smartwatch is normally priced at $249.99 with everything from untethered GPS connectivity to NFC support for wrist payments, a built-in heart rate monitor, and a swim-proof design, but for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can cough up as little as $99.99 for a 41 or 46mm variant in a multitude of paint jobs.

Meanwhile, the first-gen Misfit Vapor currently costs $69.99 after a substantial $130 markdown from a $199.99 recommended price, unfortunately lacking two of the most important features listed above. We're talking about the standalone GPS functionality and Google Pay support, not to mention the older smartwatch comes in a single 44mm size. On the bright side, you can choose from a number of different color combinations as far as 2017's Vapor is concerned as well.

Both the Vapor and Vapor 2 are available at these reduced prices with an array of stainless steel bracelets and sport straps made from silicon, while the actual smartwatch cases are all constructed out of premium stainless steel. 

In terms of specs and features, the two Wear OS timepieces have quite a few things in common, ranging from the aforementioned heart rate monitoring capabilities and 5 ATM water resistance to a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, a battery life estimated at one to two days ("based on usage"), and a roster of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, and microphone.

Obviously, the Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 are compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones, being always ready to display all your important notifications on a sharp AMOLED screen. Curiously enough, the brand's humbler Command and Path hybrids are currently costlier than their significantly more versatile cousins, at $119.99 and $135.99 after small discounts of $30 and $34 respectively.

