Last days of Mint Mobile deals: 50% off plans to start off the new year with!

This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Mint Mobile's end-of-year deals are still running for a few extra day. It's a great time to grab yourself 6 months of service for the price of three! Or, even better — if you want a brand-new Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 are both $200 off right now, for a few more days.

And that's not all — if you buy a phone with Mint, you can buy 12 months of service at half price! So, if you only want a Mint plan, bringing your own phone, the offer is — buy 3 months prepaid, get 3 months free. If you want to nab one of these great Pixel deals, the plan offer is enhanced to buy 6 months, get 6 months free!

Buy 3 months, get 3 months FREE! Half off for half a year of service with Mint mobile, utilizing the largest and fastest US network
Pixel 8 Pro SAVE $200

Or you can opt for monthly payments and get it for as low as $75 / month!
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Pixel 8 SAVE $200

Or you can opt for monthly payments and get it for as low as $50 / month!
$200 off (29%)
$499
$699
Mint Mobile is a virtual network operator — with no brick and mortar locations and no middle man, Mint's plans are laser focused on bringing value. There are no bells and whistles or additional subscriptions attached to them, which keeps costs down. Also, the Mobile Hotspot feature is available on all of them at no extra fee, so you are set to use your plan however you like.

Mint Mobile rides on T-Mobile's fast and widespread network, offers unlimited calls and texts no matter which plan you choose, plus free international calling to Mexico and Canada. New customers can get a 3-in-1 SIM Card Kit, or get set up with an eSIM straight away, if their device supports it.

New customers can port in their own number and with no trouble and get set up within minutes, through the Mint Mobile app. You can also bring your own device, though it does need to be GSM compatible — you can use the compatibility checker on Mint's website.

Google's Pixel phones just got a feature drop in December, with a plethora of new features. If you want to test most of them, your best bet is the Google Pixel 8 Pro, as it got the Gemini Nano AI and the Video Boost feature exclusively — those haven't rolled out to any other Pixel devices. They do, however, still have the exclusive Google Assistant features, and all of them take amazing photos.
