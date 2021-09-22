Official video takes us around the improved Surface Duo 2 5G

Earlier today Microsoft introduced the sequel to its dual-screened Surface Duo device . The two screens are slightly larger at 5.8-inches compared to the 5.6-inch screens on the OG model and both refresh 90 times each second. When both screens are open, the user gets 8.3-inches of real estate which is more than the larger screen offered on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 albeit with a hinge running vertically down the center of the two screens.





Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. Unlike last year's version, the new Surface Duo 2 will support 5G connectivity and Microsoft has fattened up the battery which now features a 4449mAh capacity. The 90Hz refresh rate and 5G support will chew up some battery life to be sure, but there will be an improvement compared to the OG unit which relied on a small 3577mAh battery.











Instead of just one 11MP camera, the new unit has a 12MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto camera. A Time-of-Flight sensor is included to produce better bokeh blurs. The Surface Slim Pen is sold separately.







Microsoft released a new official video to show off all of the features of the Surface Duo 2 including the "revolutionary hinge," and with the screens closed, the edge of the device will show notifications, the time, and the battery status.





The Surface Duo 2 starts at $1,499 for the model with 256GB of storage and $1,799 for the model featuring 512GB of storage. Pre-orders begin today in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan. Shipments are scheduled to begin on October 21. Color options are Glacier and Obsidian, or white and black respectively.

