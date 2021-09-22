Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is here with three cameras, updated displays, $1500 price

Almost two years after the original Surface Duo was announced and around twelve months after it hit shelves, Microsoft is back with a redesigned second-generation model predictably called Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft has refined the Surface Duo 2's design with new displays

The curved edges also enable a new feature. When the Surface Duo 2 is closed, the edges can display notifications, the time, and also battery status while charging. That should be a hit with productivity-focused users.

A triple-camera setup sits on the back of Surface Duo 2





One of the biggest complaints about the original Surface Duo related to the camera system, or lack thereof. Microsoft has rectified that issue with the second-generation model by adding a new advanced triple-camera setup.





There's a main 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). Sitting alongside is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto that supports an f/ 2.4 aperture and OIS.





A Time-of-Flight sensor for better background blur is included as well, and Microsoft has designed a dedicated camera app for the dual-screen device too. The latter displays the viewfinder on the right and the most recent shot on the left.

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is also packed with 2021 specs

This smartphone is a premium product and that's reflected by its specs sheet. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset powers Surface Duo 2 and is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard. A pricier 512GB model will be available for anyone interested.





The presence of Qualcomm's latest processor means that 5G networks are also supported. Fun fact: the Surface Duo 2 is the thinnest 5G device on the market, according to Microsoft, and that's despite the presence of a decently sized battery.





The original Surface Duo made do with a small 3,577mAh cell but this new model gains access to a much larger 4,449mAh battery. The best part? It now also supports the Qi wireless charging standard.





Other Microsoft Surface Duo 2 details include Android 11 straight out of the box, with an update to Android 12 presumably planned for next year. There's also NFC for contactless payments, a fingerprint scanner mounted on the left side, and support for the Surface Slim Pen 2 which magnetically recharges on the back of Duo 2.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 price, release date, colors

The original Microsoft Surface Duo launched at $1,399. It wasn’t very successful and has been the subject of several price cuts, but that isn’t stopping Microsoft from positioning the new model at an even higher price point.





The Surface Duo 2 retails at $1,499 in the United States with 256GB of storage, while the 512GB variant costs $1,799 — that's the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 . Microsoft's Duo 2 will be available in two colors: Glacier and Obsidian, more commonly known as white and black.





Customers can pre-order dual-screen Surface Duo 2 smartphone starting today in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan. Shipments start on October 21.





