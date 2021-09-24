Notification Center

Android Microsoft Software updates

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
1
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates
The freshly announced Microsoft Surface Duo 2 continues to make the headlines, and this time it's for its software updates.

According to Android Authority, the Surface Duo 2 will receive three years of software updates. A Microsoft representative told the media: “We are committed to providing three years of OS and security updates”.

This means that the Surface Duo 2 should get the Android 12, 13, and 14. While that sounds good, Microsoft promised the same three years of OS updates for the OG Surface Duo device, but it is still waiting to receive Android 11.

New information about the Surface Duo’s upcoming Android 11 was also shared with Android Authority. Microsoft will release the OS update “until the end of the year”. However, the timeframe of Bill Gates’ company is very concerning, as Android 12 will make its debut before the end of the year too.

All of this means that even after receiving the Android 11 software, the Surface Duo will continue to run outdated OS, and who knows when Android 12 is going to come for both it and its successor.

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is finally here



Microsoft’s new phone-like device has two 5.8-inch 90Hz screens which are held together by a hinge. The screens combined measure at 8.3-inch. The company has addressed plenty of the issues found in the previous Surface Duo device.

For starters, it has given it a triple-camera system on the back. The OG Duo has no cameras on the back whatsoever. The older device also had unsatisfactory battery life, with its 3,577mAh unit being too small to last the two displays long enough. The new Surface Duo 2 packs a 4,449mAh battery, which should do a good job at getting users through the day.

Another concern about the Surface Duo was its spec sheet. The device was dubbed ‘overpriced’ and ‘outdated at launch’ by many. This new Surface Duo 2 solves this issue by using a Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

But the Surface Duo 2 might still be called overpriced by many. Its base 256GB storage version will retail at $1,499, which is a very hefty price. In comparison, Apple’s high-end iPhone 13 Pro Max that was just released has a $1,099 starting price. But the iPhone isn’t its biggest competition.

The Microsoft Surface Duo’s biggest competitor is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 which retails at $1,799. This is more expensive than the Duo, but it doesn’t mean Microsoft’s new device will be a success.

