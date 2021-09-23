How users of the 5G Surface Duo 2 can dock and charge their Slim Pen 2 right on the device

The much-improved Surface Duo 2 was unveiled this past Wednesday priced at $1,499 and $1,799 for 256GB and 512GB of storage, respectively. The sequel is equipped with slightly larger 5.8-inch dual screens (with a 90Hz refresh rate) which combine to give the user an 8.3-inch tablet-sized display. One major improvement is the improved camera system which went from a single 11MP camera on the back to a triple camera array featuring a 12MP primary camera (f/1.7 aperture, OIS), 12MP telephoto (f/ 2.4 OIS), and a 16MP Ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Surface Duo 2 is much improved and the battery is over 24% larger than last year's







Another big improvement is the 24.4% hike in the battery capacity from the OG model's 3577mAh to the sequel's 4449mAh. Of course, some of that improvement will go toward running the 90Hz refresh rate while some will be needed to allow the phone to support 5G connectivity. And there is a new Surface Slim Pen 2 that can magnetically dock to the Surface Duo 2 and charge at the same time. But to do that, you'll need to purchase the Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover.





Available in the same two colors as the phone itself (Obsidian and Glacier), the case will cost you $65. The Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover is made from Polycarbonate with Alcantara microfiber lining. Microsoft did not point out when unveiling the device that the case would be needed to dock the Slim Pen 2 to the Surface Duo and charge it. But Windows Central confirmed that this is the, ahem, case when it spoke to Microsoft.





The Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover will be available for purchase on October 21st and a listing for it appears in the Microsoft Store. The Cover cannot be pre-ordered and the listing for it at the Microsoft Store notes that it is "coming soon." Microsoft says that with this cover you can "Magnetically store and charge Surface Slim Pen 2, while helping protect Surface Duo 2. This cover and soft-touch bumper keeps your pen close at hand for note taking and sketching with exceptional accuracy."





While the Surface Duo 2 is not a foldable phone in the sense that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are, you do have the ability to carry with you a tablet-sized 8.3-inch display. We would be remiss if we didn't mention that the new phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of memory. While Android 11 is pre-installed on the new model, hopefully, we see an update to Android 12 next year.

The Surface Duo 2 will be released on October 21st









You might recall that when the OG Surface Duo launched last year, it came with Android 10 out of the box and rumors called for Android 11 to be available not too long after the device's launch. But here we are, more than a year later, and Microsoft has announced that the device will finally be updated to Android 11 before the end of this year.





Pre-orders are being taken now for the Surface Duo 2 which will be released on October 21st. While the Surface Duo 2 doesn't have a crease that forms a vertical line going down the larger tablet-sized display, it does have a hinge which creates separation between the two displays. But it is this "revolutionary hinge" that allows the Surface Duo 2 to be folded in different modes.







And if you decide not to purchase the Surface Duo 2 Pen Cover, Microsoft still has given you a place to store the digital writing instrument with a cutout on the back of one the displays. You can close these two pages together in order to protect the accessory. You can pre-order the Surface Duo 2 and purchase the accessories you want directly from the Microsoft Store which can be found by clicking on this link