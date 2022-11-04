The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Hurry and get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 workhorse at these bargain prices ahead of Black Friday

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry and get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 workhorse at these bargain prices ahead of Black Friday
Marketed by many retailers (although not Microsoft itself) as a tablet, the 8.1-inch Surface Duo is obviously not large enough and arguably not productive or powerful enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 as a solid alternative to quite a few of the best Apple iPads and Galaxy Tabs out there.

As such, if you need to get a little more work done on the fly while only spending a little more money, you might want to snub Woot's killer new Surface Duo deal in favor of the same e-tailer's latest limited-time Surface Pro 7 promotion.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Platinum, Device Only, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$299 off (43%)
$399 99
$699
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Surface Type Cover and Surface Pen Included (Core i5 Configurations Also Available)
$319 off (38%)
$529 99
$849
Buy at Woot

This comes just in time for Christmas (and Thanksgiving), as well as a few weeks after the official announcement of the far superior (and considerably costlier) Surface Pro 9. Powered by an outdated 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, the 2019-released Windows convertible is undeniably affordable enough at $399.99 and up right now to warrant your attention.

While four Benjamins will buy you just the slate itself in an entry-level 128GB storage variant with a decidedly mediocre 4 gigs of RAM also on deck, a measly 130 bucks more can pair the Surface Pro 7 with both a Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen for maximum productivity and creativity.

Woot has similar bundles on sale for the next few days (or until inventories run out) at $679.99 and $769.99 as well in 128 and 256GB SSD configurations respectively sharing the same 8GB memory count and Intel Core i5 chip.

Keep in mind that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices (and presumably accessories) across the board, backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty and fully capable of taking on the likes of Apple's "regular" iPad (2022) and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger in terms of everything from raw power to speed, battery life, and especially multitasking.

Make no mistake, those are the Surface Pro 7's main rivals at these lower-than-ever prices, with the iPad Air (2022) and Galaxy Tab S8, for instance, costing considerably more without necessarily shining in any of the key above areas.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Blind camera comparison with Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless