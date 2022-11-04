Hurry and get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 workhorse at these bargain prices ahead of Black Friday





As such, if you need to get a little more work done on the fly while only spending a little more money, you might want to snub Woot's killer new Surface Duo deal in favor of the same e-tailer's latest limited-time Surface Pro 7 promotion.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Platinum, Device Only, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $299 off (43%) $399 99 $699 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM, Surface Type Cover and Surface Pen Included (Core i5 Configurations Also Available) $319 off (38%) $529 99 $849 Buy at Woot





This comes just in time for Christmas (and Thanksgiving), as well as a few weeks after the official announcement of the far superior (and considerably costlier) Surface Pro 9 . Powered by an outdated 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, the 2019-released Windows convertible is undeniably affordable enough at $399.99 and up right now to warrant your attention.





While four Benjamins will buy you just the slate itself in an entry-level 128GB storage variant with a decidedly mediocre 4 gigs of RAM also on deck, a measly 130 bucks more can pair the Surface Pro 7 with both a Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen for maximum productivity and creativity.





Woot has similar bundles on sale for the next few days (or until inventories run out) at $679.99 and $769.99 as well in 128 and 256GB SSD configurations respectively sharing the same 8GB memory count and Intel Core i5 chip.





Keep in mind that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices (and presumably accessories) across the board, backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty and fully capable of taking on the likes of Apple's "regular" iPad (2022) and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger in terms of everything from raw power to speed, battery life, and especially multitasking.





Make no mistake, those are the Surface Pro 7's main rivals at these lower-than-ever prices, with the iPad Air (2022) and Galaxy Tab S8 , for instance, costing considerably more without necessarily shining in any of the key above areas.