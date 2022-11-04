Hurry and get Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 workhorse at these bargain prices ahead of Black Friday
Marketed by many retailers (although not Microsoft itself) as a tablet, the 8.1-inch Surface Duo is obviously not large enough and arguably not productive or powerful enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 as a solid alternative to quite a few of the best Apple iPads and Galaxy Tabs out there.
As such, if you need to get a little more work done on the fly while only spending a little more money, you might want to snub Woot's killer new Surface Duo deal in favor of the same e-tailer's latest limited-time Surface Pro 7 promotion.
This comes just in time for Christmas (and Thanksgiving), as well as a few weeks after the official announcement of the far superior (and considerably costlier) Surface Pro 9. Powered by an outdated 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, the 2019-released Windows convertible is undeniably affordable enough at $399.99 and up right now to warrant your attention.
While four Benjamins will buy you just the slate itself in an entry-level 128GB storage variant with a decidedly mediocre 4 gigs of RAM also on deck, a measly 130 bucks more can pair the Surface Pro 7 with both a Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen for maximum productivity and creativity.
Woot has similar bundles on sale for the next few days (or until inventories run out) at $679.99 and $769.99 as well in 128 and 256GB SSD configurations respectively sharing the same 8GB memory count and Intel Core i5 chip.
Keep in mind that you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices (and presumably accessories) across the board, backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty and fully capable of taking on the likes of Apple's "regular" iPad (2022) and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger in terms of everything from raw power to speed, battery life, and especially multitasking.
Make no mistake, those are the Surface Pro 7's main rivals at these lower-than-ever prices, with the iPad Air (2022) and Galaxy Tab S8, for instance, costing considerably more without necessarily shining in any of the key above areas.
