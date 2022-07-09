Microsoft's ageless Surface Pro 7 with Surface Pen scores sky-high new discounts (brand new)





But despite its advanced age and the fact that Microsoft has technically discontinued this model, the 2019-released Surface Pro 7 should definitely also be considered... at the right price. Like $529.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, New, 1-Year Warranty, Surface Pen Included $319 off (38%) $529 99 $849 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, New, 1-Year Warranty, Surface Pen Included $399 off (40%) $599 99 $999 Buy at Woot





That's not quite as affordable as the Surface Go 3 , but it is down from an original MSRP of $749 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. The icing on the cake is an always handy Surface Pen thrown in at no extra charge by Woot, which essentially raises your total savings to 320 bucks.





That's if you're willing to settle for an entry-level configuration packing an Intel Core i3 processor and 4 gigs of RAM, with an upgrade to an i5 variant featuring an 8GB memory count setting you back just $70 more while retaining the Surface Pen freebie.





At $599.99, that decidedly powerful and multitasker-friendly Surface Pro 7 model is marked down by a huge $400 in total, easily beating every similar offer in recent (and distant) memory.





While the Intel Core chips are obviously not very new, this 12.3-inch bad boy certainly doesn't show its age in many departments, sporting a nice PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, lasting up to 10.5 hours on a single charge in "typical" usage, rocking a premium unibody magnesium construction, and pairing your choice of 4 or 8GB RAM with a speedy 128GB solid-state drive.



