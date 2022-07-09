Microsoft's ageless Surface Pro 7 with Surface Pen scores sky-high new discounts (brand new)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're in the market for one of the best Windows tablets money can buy right now, you might be having trouble deciding between the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X, both of which have been on sale at surprisingly substantial discounts in recent months.
But despite its advanced age and the fact that Microsoft has technically discontinued this model, the 2019-released Surface Pro 7 should definitely also be considered... at the right price. Like $529.99.
That's not quite as affordable as the Surface Go 3, but it is down from an original MSRP of $749 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. The icing on the cake is an always handy Surface Pen thrown in at no extra charge by Woot, which essentially raises your total savings to 320 bucks.
That's if you're willing to settle for an entry-level configuration packing an Intel Core i3 processor and 4 gigs of RAM, with an upgrade to an i5 variant featuring an 8GB memory count setting you back just $70 more while retaining the Surface Pen freebie.
At $599.99, that decidedly powerful and multitasker-friendly Surface Pro 7 model is marked down by a huge $400 in total, easily beating every similar offer in recent (and distant) memory.
While the Intel Core chips are obviously not very new, this 12.3-inch bad boy certainly doesn't show its age in many departments, sporting a nice PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, lasting up to 10.5 hours on a single charge in "typical" usage, rocking a premium unibody magnesium construction, and pairing your choice of 4 or 8GB RAM with a speedy 128GB solid-state drive.
Naturally, Microsoft's 2019 powerhouse can't hold a candle to Apple's latest iPad Pro beasts, but if you compare this to 2022's iPad Air or Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, you might not be able to turn down its value proposition once you take everything into consideration, Windows 11 productivity included.
Things that are NOT allowed: