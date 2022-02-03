 The best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal ever is back with a bang - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Deals

The best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal ever is back with a bang

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
If you're looking for the best tablet to buy in 2022 for productivity purposes, you absolutely cannot go wrong with a powerful and versatile member of Microsoft's Windows-based Surface family. 

If you're having trouble deciding exactly what Surface-branded device to get as a relatively lightweight laptop replacement for your (business) travels, Walmart is here now to make that decision a lot easier by selling a special Pro 7+ bundle at a huge discount.

Released a little over a year ago exclusively through Microsoft's enterprise channel, the Surface Pro 7+ powerhouse is currently available for anyone to buy from its manufacturer's official US e-store starting at an extravagant $899.99.

But Walmart is only charging $599 for said entry-level configuration packing an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and a speedy 128GB SSD, and believe it or not, bargain hunters looking to take advantage of this killer new deal are also getting a black Type Cover keyboard at no extra cost.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, Black Type Cover Included

$431 off (42%)
$599
$1029 99
Buy at Walmart

Curiously enough, Walmart is listing the bundle's regular price at $929.99, but the productivity-enhancing keyboard accessory alone normally goes for around $130, which means you actually stand to save a combined $430 or so here rather than "just" $330.

Either way, this handily beats anything and everything retailers like Best Buy have been able to offer in the recent (and not-so-recent) past, not to mention Microsoft itself.

As for Walmart, some of you might remember seeing this exact same promotion before Christmas, and just like back then, you shouldn't expect the massive discount to last long. 

After all, we are talking about a Windows 11-running computing machine here with an 11th Gen Intel Core chip inside, a stellar battery life rated at up to 15 hours between charges, a large and sharp 12.3-inch PixelSense display sporting a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, a whole bunch of ports and connectivity options ranging from USB Type-C to microSD, and excellent stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Yes, the Surface Pro 8 is unquestionably better (and handsomer), but it's also significantly costlier. Meanwhile, the non-Plus Surface Pro 7 is obviously slightly less impressive, and somehow, also pricier more often than not.

