The best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal ever is back with a bang

If you're having trouble deciding exactly what Surface-branded device to get as a relatively lightweight laptop replacement for your (business) travels, Walmart is here now to make that decision a lot easier by selling a special Pro 7+ bundle at a huge discount.





Released a little over a year ago exclusively through Microsoft's enterprise channel, the Surface Pro 7+ powerhouse is currently available for anyone to buy from its manufacturer's official US e-store starting at an extravagant $899.99.





But Walmart is only charging $599 for said entry-level configuration packing an Intel Core i3 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and a speedy 128GB SSD, and believe it or not, bargain hunters looking to take advantage of this killer new deal are also getting a black Type Cover keyboard at no extra cost.





Curiously enough, Walmart is listing the bundle's regular price at $929.99, but the productivity-enhancing keyboard accessory alone normally goes for around $130, which means you actually stand to save a combined $430 or so here rather than "just" $330.





Either way, this handily beats anything and everything retailers like Best Buy have been able to offer in the recent (and not-so-recent) past, not to mention Microsoft itself.





As for Walmart, some of you might remember seeing this exact same promotion before Christmas , and just like back then, you shouldn't expect the massive discount to last long.





After all, we are talking about a Windows 11-running computing machine here with an 11th Gen Intel Core chip inside, a stellar battery life rated at up to 15 hours between charges, a large and sharp 12.3-inch PixelSense display sporting a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, a whole bunch of ports and connectivity options ranging from USB Type-C to microSD, and excellent stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.





