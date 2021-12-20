This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal to date

This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal to date0
Said consumers can naturally take advantage of substantial discounts from time to time on the Surface Pro 7+ as a direct result of the Pro 8 launch a few months back, with one such time being right now and following just a couple of weeks after a pair of killer Christmas deals offered by Best Buy.
This particular bundle would normally set you back a whopping $999.99, and after dropping to $699.99 at Best Buy, it's now available for an extra Benjamin off for an undoubtedly limited time when purchased from Walmart.
While the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is not quite the screamer power users might need to get some work done on the fly, the speedy 128GB solid-state drive and 8GB RAM count are pretty darn great for your $599. That's especially true when you add all the other business-friendly and overall premium stuff to the equation, from your 15 hours of battery life to your USB-A and USB-C ports, 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera, 5MP front-facing shooter, powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, Windows Hello face sign-in, free Windows 11 Pro upgrade, and last but not least, beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense display. Too bad the Surface Pen has to be bought separately.