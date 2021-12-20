Notification Center

Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal to date

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0

This is by far the best Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal to date
There's a bit of cannibalization going on for Microsoft's Surface product portfolio, which currently includes two low-cost Go tablets and no less than three Pro-branded powerhouses, one of which was technically designed mainly for enterprise use... before going on sale for all types of consumers.

Said consumers can naturally take advantage of substantial discounts from time to time on the Surface Pro 7+ as a direct result of the Pro 8 launch a few months back, with one such time being right now and following just a couple of weeks after a pair of killer Christmas deals offered by Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum, Black Type Cover Included

$401 off (40%)
$599
$999 99
Buy at Walmart

Believe it or not, the hot new Walmart holiday promotion is even better, and if you hurry, there's a decent chance you'll be able to sip your Christmas morning tea while playing some festive songs or streaming a classic movie on your Intel Core i3-powered Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with a Type Cover keyboard included.

This particular bundle would normally set you back a whopping $999.99, and after dropping to $699.99 at Best Buy, it's now available for an extra Benjamin off for an undoubtedly limited time when purchased from Walmart.

In case you're wondering, the exact same Windows tablet is still up for grabs at the time of this writing for $899.99 through Microsoft's US e-store... with no keyboard bundled in, highlighting the amazing appeal of the latest (and greatest to date) Surface Pro 7+ deal.

While the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is not quite the screamer power users might need to get some work done on the fly, the speedy 128GB solid-state drive and 8GB RAM count are pretty darn great for your $599. That's especially true when you add all the other business-friendly and overall premium stuff to the equation, from your 15 hours of battery life to your USB-A and USB-C ports, 8MP rear-facing autofocus camera, 5MP front-facing shooter, powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, Windows Hello face sign-in, free Windows 11 Pro upgrade, and last but not least, beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense display. Too bad the Surface Pen has to be bought separately.

