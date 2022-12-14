Incredible new deal actually makes Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ powerhouse affordable (with keyboard)
When it comes to the best Windows tablets money can buy in (late) 2022, it's pretty clear that you absolutely cannot do better than the Surface Pro 9 no matter how hard you try. Somewhat surprisingly, Microsoft's latest 2-in-1 powerhouse even scored some pretty decent discounts just a little over a month after its formal announcement, making an already solid value proposition essentially unbeatable.
But if you couldn't afford to spend north of a thousand bucks on a new tablet before the holidays, that's almost certainly still the case so close to Christmas, which is where older members of the Surface Pro family come in.
After last year's Pro 8 dropped to new record low prices in multiple configurations (with a keyboard included) at Woot just last week, the slightly older Pro 7+ is now on sale from Best Buy for an incredible 580 bucks less than usual in an Intel Core i5 variant bundled with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover of its own.
This bad boy was also released (very early) in 2021, packing 11th Gen Intel Core processing power and thus being more than capable of taking on basically all of the best Android tabletsand the best iPads on the market today (at least) from this particular standpoint.
At only $649.99 after that huge aforementioned markdown (with a full keyboard bundled in), the Surface Pro 7+ manages to undercut every single member of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 family (at their list prices), as well's Apple iPad Pros from both 2022 and 2021 and even the 256GB iPad Air 5.
Of course, many of these devices are also discounted at the time of this writing, but their value for money is still objectively inferior to what a Windows 11-based Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with a speedy 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM count can offer.
The only "problem" with this amazing new Best Buy deal is that it's scheduled to expire at the end of the day, which obviously doesn't give you a lot of time to act, although on the bright side, it does guarantee pre-Christmas delivery.
