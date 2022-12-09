Multiple Surface Pro 8 models (with keyboard) are down to the most whimsical Christmas prices





By far the greatest ever deals on the largest number of different Surface Pro 8 variants are technically scheduled to run for the next four days at Woot, although given how insanely much you're looking at saving here, the Amazon-owned e-tailer could definitely run out of inventory way earlier than that.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included $339 off (29%) $849 99 $1188 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included $420 off (33%) $869 99 $1289 98 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included $540 off (36%) $949 99 $1489 98 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included $979 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included $1129 99 Buy at Woot Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included $590 off (30%) $1399 99 $1989 98 Buy at Woot





The most affordable model you can get right now will still set you back $849.99, mind you, so if you want a truly budget tablet with modest specifications, you'll have to look elsewhere. There's clearly nothing modest about a 128GB storage configuration of a 2021-released Pro 8 powerhouse with Intel Core i5 inside and 8 gigs of RAM in addition to a productivity-enhancing Type Cover and full Windows 11 support.





A measly 20 extra bucks will double the capacity of this bad boy's speedy 128GB solid-state drive, which is obviously a very welcome upgrade for digital hoarders, while bumping the memory count up to an impressive 16GB requires a total spending of $979.99.





You can also opt to keep the memory lower and upgrade the SSD to a whopping 512 gigs for $949.99 instead of a list price of nearly $1,500, while a state-of-the-art Intel Core i7-based Surface Pro 8 currently costs $1,129.99 and $1,399.99 with 256 and 512GB storage respectively, as well as an identical 16GB RAM count.





Regardless of your choice (and luck), you stand to save (many) hundreds of dollars on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices with a full manufacturer warranty included, as well as guaranteed "standard" shipping (free for Amazon Prime members) in time for Christmas. If that all doesn't get you into the holiday spirit, we have no idea what will.