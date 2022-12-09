Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Multiple Surface Pro 8 models (with keyboard) are down to the most whimsical Christmas prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Multiple Surface Pro 8 models (with keyboard) are down to the most whimsical Christmas prices
If you're still trying to find that perfect Christmas gift for that most special person in your life and also want to save a buck or... six hundred, there's no need to panic just yet. You absolutely have plenty of time as we write this to order a super-powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet (with a keyboard bundled in) at a massive discount and rest assured knowing you'll receive the product in your favorite configuration well before December 25.

By far the greatest ever deals on the largest number of different Surface Pro 8 variants are technically scheduled to run for the next four days at Woot, although given how insanely much you're looking at saving here, the Amazon-owned e-tailer could definitely run out of inventory way earlier than that.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included
$339 off (29%)
$849 99
$1188 99
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included
$420 off (33%)
$869 99
$1289 98
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included
$540 off (36%)
$949 99
$1489 98
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included
$979 99
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included
$1129 99
Buy at Woot

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, New, Type Cover Keyboard Included, Manufacturer Warranty Included
$590 off (30%)
$1399 99
$1989 98
Buy at Woot

The most affordable model you can get right now will still set you back $849.99, mind you, so if you want a truly budget tablet with modest specifications, you'll have to look elsewhere. There's clearly nothing modest about a 128GB storage configuration of a 2021-released Pro 8 powerhouse with Intel Core i5 inside and 8 gigs of RAM in addition to a productivity-enhancing Type Cover and full Windows 11 support.

A measly 20 extra bucks will double the capacity of this bad boy's speedy 128GB solid-state drive, which is obviously a very welcome upgrade for digital hoarders, while bumping the memory count up to an impressive 16GB requires a total spending of $979.99.

You can also opt to keep the memory lower and upgrade the SSD to a whopping 512 gigs for $949.99 instead of a list price of nearly $1,500, while a state-of-the-art Intel Core i7-based Surface Pro 8 currently costs $1,129.99 and $1,399.99 with 256 and 512GB storage respectively, as well as an identical 16GB RAM count.

Regardless of your choice (and luck), you stand to save (many) hundreds of dollars on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices with a full manufacturer warranty included, as well as guaranteed "standard" shipping (free for Amazon Prime members) in time for Christmas. If that all doesn't get you into the holiday spirit, we have no idea what will.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The feature-packed Fitbit Sense falls down to a new record low price just in time for Christmas
The feature-packed Fitbit Sense falls down to a new record low price just in time for Christmas
Multiple Surface Pro 8 models (with keyboard) are down to the most whimsical Christmas prices
Multiple Surface Pro 8 models (with keyboard) are down to the most whimsical Christmas prices
Samsung's beastly Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at up to a $400 discount with no strings
Samsung's beastly Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at up to a $400 discount with no strings
Amazon Inspire is a TikTok-inspired shopping feed
Amazon Inspire is a TikTok-inspired shopping feed
The best Samsung midranger is $150 off for a limited time at Best Buy
The best Samsung midranger is $150 off for a limited time at Best Buy
Galaxy S23 series might score a 25% improvement in this key area
Galaxy S23 series might score a 25% improvement in this key area

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
13 years after the Steve Jobs iPad, Apple to copy Pixel Tablet design, making the best iPad ever?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless