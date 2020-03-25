Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

Yet another killer deal on Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is available for a limited time

by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 25, 2020, 8:40 AM
Despite making its commercial debut less than six months ago, the newest addition to Microsoft's popular family of 2-in-1 detachable tablet computers with Windows 10 and a 12.3-inch screen has already been discounted multiple times in various configurations and combinations with optional accessories.

Believe it or not, the Surface Pro 7 is on sale at a special price yet again, this time in an Intel Core i3 variant bundled with a productivity-enhancing Type Cover. The latest Best Buy deal comes just 24 hours after the same retailer slashed a massive $300 off the MSRP of a solo Core i5-powered tablet with an 8GB RAM count and 256GB SSD.

You have another 24 hours only to score the 2019-released tablet with a Core i3 processor inside, as well as 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of solid-state storage alongside a black keyboard at a total discount of 360 bucks. 

Instead of paying the regular combined price of $959, you're looking at coughing up just $599 if you hurry, which is a measly $100 more than what Apple normally charges for an entry-level 64GB storage configuration of the iPad Air (2019) with no keyboard included.

Obviously, there's no comparing the two tablets as far as both raw power and productivity are concerned, and even when pitted against the hot new $799 and up iPad Pro (2020), the Surface Pro 7 has a lot of things going for it. We're talking everything from a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, and microSDXC card reader to a more than respectable battery life of up to 10.5 hours in "typical device usage" and a "PixelSense" display with a top-notch resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels.

Before pulling the trigger, you may also want to know the versatile Windows 10 slate itself is available in a Platinum paint job when paired with a black Type Cover at $599 today only at Best Buy. 

Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 View Full specs
  • Display 12.3 inches
    1824 x 2736 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • OS Windows 10

