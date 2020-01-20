Microsoft has almost every single Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a cool discount
Check out the deals here
The same $200 discount bringing the regular price of this Core i5 version down from $899 applies to a few more Platinum-coated models, as well as a trio of Surface Pro 7 configurations up for grabs in a black paint job. We're talking Intel Core i5-powered tablets with 256GB solid state storage and your choice of 8 or 16 gigs of memory, while those willing to spend a small fortune on a top-shelf Core i7 chipset from Intel's 10th Gen lineup need to choose between 512GB and 1TB of storage to go with a massive 16GB RAM.
Although we wouldn't exactly call a $2,099 tablet an outright steal, regardless of the ultra-high-end magic going on under its hood, it's hard to argue with the appeal of that $699 Surface Pro 7 variant, for instance, that comes with a speedy 128GB SSD, a respectable Intel Core i5 processor, and a generous 8 gigs of memory.
No, the marked-down price doesn't include a productivity-enhancing keyboard or a creativity-encouraging Surface Pen, but the latest Surface Pro generation also features a USB Type-C port, not to mention the same beautiful "PixelSense" display and great battery life of its forerunners. And no, the 2018-released iPad Pro is no match for this bad boy with its $799 starting price in a humble 64GB configuration sporting an 11-inch screen.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):