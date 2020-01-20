Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

Microsoft has almost every single Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a cool discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 20, 2020, 5:53 AM
Microsoft has almost every single Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a cool discount
The newest member of Microsoft's popular Surface Pro family of detachable tablets running Windows 10 hasn't been in the news much since Black Friday, when it scored some pretty hefty discounts despite seeing daylight just the previous month. But now the powerful Surface Pro 7 is back in the limelight with cool special offers kicked off yesterday, January 19, and scheduled to run until February 2.

The official US e-store of the Redmond-based tech giant continues to list the versatile 12.3-inch slate at a starting price of $749, but by hitting the "configure now" button, you'll discover the most affordable variant available today actually fetches a buck under $700. Curiously enough, that makes this Intel Core i5 configuration with 8 gigs of memory 50 bucks cheaper than an entry-level model packing an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM.

Check out the deals here


The same $200 discount bringing the regular price of this Core i5 version down from $899 applies to a few more Platinum-coated models, as well as a trio of Surface Pro 7 configurations up for grabs in a black paint job. We're talking Intel Core i5-powered tablets with 256GB solid state storage and your choice of 8 or 16 gigs of memory, while those willing to spend a small fortune on a top-shelf Core i7 chipset from Intel's 10th Gen lineup need to choose between 512GB and 1TB of storage to go with a massive 16GB RAM.

Although we wouldn't exactly call a $2,099 tablet an outright steal, regardless of the ultra-high-end magic going on under its hood, it's hard to argue with the appeal of that $699 Surface Pro 7 variant, for instance, that comes with a speedy 128GB SSD, a respectable Intel Core i5 processor, and a generous 8 gigs of memory. 

No, the marked-down price doesn't include a productivity-enhancing keyboard or a creativity-encouraging Surface Pen, but the latest Surface Pro generation also features a USB Type-C port, not to mention the same beautiful "PixelSense" display and great battery life of its forerunners. And no, the 2018-released iPad Pro is no match for this bad boy with its $799 starting price in a humble 64GB configuration sporting an 11-inch screen.

Related phones

Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 OS: Windows 10 View Full specs
  • Display 12.3" 2736 x 1824 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP / 5 MP front
  • Processor Intel Core i3, Dual-core, 3400 MHz
  • Storage 128GB

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$200
microsoft-surface-pro-7-deals-multiple-variants-big-discount
Expires in - 1w 6dMicrosoft has almost every single Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a cool discount
-$300
samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-amazon-deal-unlocked-models
Expires in - 19h 49minHurry and get the unlocked Galaxy S10+ at an all-time high discount on Amazon
-$65
samsung-galaxy-buds-galaxy-watch-active-2-bundle-deal
Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds at a huge 50 percent discount
-$300
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
-40%
Deal-Samsung-Wireless-Charger-Duo-Pad-40-percent-off
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad is 40% off on Amazon
$50
Deal-Apple-Powerbeats-Pro-50-off-Amazon
Apple Powerbeats Pro get a massive discount on Amazon

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless