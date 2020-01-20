Microsoft has almost every single Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a cool discount





The official US e-store of the Redmond-based tech giant continues to list the versatile 12.3-inch slate at a starting price of $749, but by hitting the "configure now" button, you'll discover the most affordable variant available today actually fetches a buck under $700. Curiously enough, that makes this Intel Core i5 configuration with 8 gigs of memory 50 bucks cheaper than an entry-level model packing an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM.









The same $200 discount bringing the regular price of this Core i5 version down from $899 applies to a few more Platinum-coated models, as well as a trio of Surface Pro 7 configurations up for grabs in a black paint job. We're talking Intel Core i5-powered tablets with 256GB solid state storage and your choice of 8 or 16 gigs of memory, while those willing to spend a small fortune on a top-shelf Core i7 chipset from Intel's 10th Gen lineup need to choose between 512GB and 1TB of storage to go with a massive 16GB RAM.





Although we wouldn't exactly call a $2,099 tablet an outright steal, regardless of the ultra-high-end magic going on under its hood, it's hard to argue with the appeal of that $699 Surface Pro 7 variant, for instance, that comes with a speedy 128GB SSD, a respectable Intel Core i5 processor, and a generous 8 gigs of memory.





No, the marked-down price doesn't include a productivity-enhancing keyboard or a creativity-encouraging Surface Pen, but the latest Surface Pro generation also features a USB Type-C port, not to mention the same beautiful "PixelSense" display and great battery life of its forerunners. And no, the 2018-released iPad Pro is no match for this bad boy with its $799 starting price in a humble 64GB configuration sporting an 11-inch screen.