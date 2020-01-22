This little trick will allow you to maximize your Surface Pro 7 savings at Best Buy





The latest promotion, which was actually discreetly kicked off by Best Buy on Monday, January 20 ahead of a January 26 conclusion, is essentially an extension of Microsoft's current special offers on the powerful and versatile Surface Pro 7









Apart from the $200 you can shave off the list price of an Intel Core i5 variant with 8 gigs of memory and a speedy 128GB SSD also in tow on Microsoft's official US e-store, My Best Buy members are eligible for an additional $100 discount with (almost) no strings attached. The only requirement you need to meet to score the aforementioned high-end slate at a massively marked-down price of $599.99 is signing up for the retailer's loyalty-rewarding program, which is a completely free, quick, and painless process.





After you do that, make sure to log into your account and hit the "apply offer" button below the price section on the product webpage above.





This is not an entry-level Surface Pro 7 configuration, mind you, although there are obviously significantly more impressive models you can get for $999 and up after $200 price cuts applied across the board. It almost goes without saying that your 600 bucks will not be enough to hook you up with a productivity-enhancing keyboard or creativity-encouraging stylus, but the same can be said about Apple's 2018-released 11-inch iPad Pro , which normally costs no less than $799 with a humble 64 gigs of internal storage space on deck.





Compared to that, the Surface Pro 7 is not only an arguably more powerful computing machine, packing a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, but also the larger tablet, sporting an expansive 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels. Furthermore, Microsoft's latest "mainstream" hybrid comes with a microSD card slot as well, not to mention a USB Type-C port, which none of its forerunners included.