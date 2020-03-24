Windows Microsoft Tablets Deals

Best Buy has one Microsoft Surface Pro 7 variant on sale at a new all-time high discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 24, 2020
Microsoft is expected to unveil (one way or another) a new in-house Window tablet in the near future, but obviously, the high-end Surface Pro 7 is still far too young to already get a sequel, having barely seen daylight around five months ago. 

While the second-gen Surface Go is undoubtedly set to undercut the $749 and up seventh-gen Surface Pro, you can actually save a lot of money right now on the latter device... as long as you have 900 bucks to spend.

Normally, you'd get an Intel Core i5 variant with an 8GB RAM count and only 128 gigs of internal storage space for that price, but if you hurry, you can essentially score a free upgrade to a 256GB SSD at Best Buy. This is a limited-time "deal of the day" available in Platinum and Matte Black hues, so you obviously don't have a lot of time to act.

Then again, the aforementioned 128GB configuration of the Core i5-powered Surface Pro 7 is also on sale at a rather hefty $200 discount, fetching $699.99 instead of an $899.99 regular price with no expiration date explicitly listed. Of course, the 256GB version you can purchase today only in exchange for $899.99 typically costs $1,199.99, so if you can afford that and need the additional local digital hoarding room, you should definitely order it as soon as possible.

In case you're wondering, Microsoft is still charging the aforementioned full price on its official US e-store, although the Redmond-based tech giant has also offered a number of discounts of its own in recent months

It's worth pointing out that you don't need to meet any special conditions, jump through hoops, or enter loyalty-rewarding programs to claim Best Buy's latest (and greatest) Surface Pro 7 price cut either. 

Last but not least, as far as specs are concerned, this Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD configuration also comes with Intel Iris Plus graphics, a battery life of up to 10.5 hours in "typical device usage", a beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense display sporting a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels, a microSDXC card reader for easy storage expansion, Dolby Audio-enhanced stereo speakers, a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and a decent pair of 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing cameras.

Don't forget the Surface Pen and Type Cover keyboard are available separately, requiring additional regular expenses of $100 and at least $130 respectively.

