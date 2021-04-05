Microsoft's newest Apple attack ad compares the Surface Pro 7 to an iPad Pro





While the Surface Pro 7 certainly seems more suitable for a head-to-head battle with the 2020-released iPad Pro duo, those expecting an unbiased and in-depth analysis of the two's strengths and weaknesses will undoubtedly be left disappointed by Microsoft's latest 30-second ad.





Obviously, that's never what these types of commercials are for, but although the Redmond-based tech giant conveniently (and predictably) leaves out a few key pieces of information, the short and punchy video embedded below does make a number of good points in favor of the versatile seventh-gen Surface Pro.









This bad boy, which is already nearly a year and a half old with no sign of a sequel around the corner , does indeed come with a built-in kickstand, as well as a lightweight (optional) keyboard, "all kinds" of ports, and perhaps most importantly, a fairly reasonable starting price. What Microsoft conveniently "forgets" to compare is the actual raw power of an entry-level $750 Surface Pro 7 configuration with that of a $999 and up 12.9-inch iPad Pro





The latter might be "just a tablet", but it's a blazing fast one, packing a state-of-the-art Apple A12Z Bionic SoC. In contrast, the cheapest Surface Pro 7 model comes with a pretty humble Intel Core i3 processor inside, and while the Core i5 variant is much better, you also need to pay a lot more than the aforementioned $750 (or $880 with a Type Cover keyboard included) for it.





Battery life is another important aspect ignored by Microsoft in this ad, not to mention some of the Surface Pro 7's objective advantages over the competition could well vanish when Apple takes the wraps off its next iPad Pro generation



