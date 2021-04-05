Microsoft's newest Apple attack ad compares the Surface Pro 7 to an iPad Pro
While the Surface Pro 7 certainly seems more suitable for a head-to-head battle with the 2020-released iPad Pro duo, those expecting an unbiased and in-depth analysis of the two's strengths and weaknesses will undoubtedly be left disappointed by Microsoft's latest 30-second ad.
This bad boy, which is already nearly a year and a half old with no sign of a sequel around the corner, does indeed come with a built-in kickstand, as well as a lightweight (optional) keyboard, "all kinds" of ports, and perhaps most importantly, a fairly reasonable starting price. What Microsoft conveniently "forgets" to compare is the actual raw power of an entry-level $750 Surface Pro 7 configuration with that of a $999 and up 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Battery life is another important aspect ignored by Microsoft in this ad, not to mention some of the Surface Pro 7's objective advantages over the competition could well vanish when Apple takes the wraps off its next iPad Pro generation.