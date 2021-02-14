Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is still reportedly in the works, now tipped for a fall release
After taking a little bit of time to regroup, "sources familiar with the development" of Microsoft's next products are once again confident the Surface Pro 8 is still a thing, now "set to launch in the fall." That's the encouraging part of the latest report published by, well, Windows Latest, but the bad news is the Surface Pro 7 Plus will probably never make its way into the hands of "regular" consumers.
As you can imagine, there's not a great deal of information etched in stone about a belated and highly anticipated Surface Pro 8 that's still a pretty long way off. After two years, however, Surface Pro 7 users will undoubtedly expect a significant design revision and some major internal enhancements
Because Microsoft probably doesn't want to fix what ain't broke, the Surface Pro 8 is tipped to offer "noticeable improvements" both under the hood and... on the surface while not changing its predecessor's design "completely." Considerably thinner screen bezels seem pretty much guaranteed, as are upgrades to a maximum of 32GB RAM and quad-core Intel processing power of the latest generation.
Everything else is unfortunately under wraps right now, and knowing how good Microsoft can be at keeping inside info like this a secret, we may have to wait a while before finding out more. Oh, well, at least we know the Surface Pro 8 is coming by the end of the year... or do we?