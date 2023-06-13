Amazon has Microsoft's compact Surface Go 3 productivity machine with LTE on sale at a huge discount





But if you know where and when to look, this compact yet productive and reasonably powerful tablet with full Windows 11 support can be yours at a substantial discount and pretty much unrivaled price.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Advanced, Intel Core i3, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Windows 11 Pre-Loaded, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Intel UHD Graphics 615, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, Black $204 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon, for instance, is currently selling a 4G LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 model with Intel Core i3 processing power for a whopping $205 under its $729.99 regular price. To our knowledge, this just so happens to be the best ever deal offered (by any major US retailer) on this particular variant of the Go 3, and in case you're wondering, both Best Buy and Microsoft itself are still charging 730 bucks for the i3-based slate with 8GB RAM, a speedy 128GB SSD, and built-in LTE Advanced connectivity.









Granted, this doesn't include a stylus or productivity-enhancing keyboard, but the pre-loaded software is already plenty productive, especially in combination with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 chip. Then you have a solid battery life rating of up to 10.5 hours of "typical" usage between charges, a pair of loud and clear 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology, and a full range of ports covering everything from USB Type-C to microSD support and the good old fashioned 3.5mm way of hooking up traditional headphones. What more could you possibly want?