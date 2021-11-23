Every single Microsoft Surface Go 2 model is on sale at a killer price right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If you also add affordability to your holiday shopping equation, the choice is made even easier by the newest Surface Go 2 discounts. Released a year and a half ago, the 10.5-inch Windows 10-running mid-ranger didn't receive a sequel in 2021, which means it's still competing directly against the fourth-gen iPad Air ... from 2020.





You may also like:









The Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher normally starts at $599, which makes the Surface Go 2 feel like an absolute steal this Black Friday... season at $299.99 and up.





That entry-level configuration is marked down from an already reasonable list price of $399.99, and while the US Microsoft e-store is out of inventory at the time of this writing, Best Buy can hook you up with the same exact deal if you hurry.





Of course, three Benjamins will not get you a whole lot of raw speed, but if you want to upgrade the 64 gigs of eMMC storage and 4GB RAM count to a zippy 128GB SSD and 8 gigs of memory, you can do so in exchange for just 100 bucks more after a discount of $150 from a $549.99 MSRP at both Best Buy and Microsoft.





The Redmond-based device manufacturer can also sell you a couple of Intel Core M3 models at $579.99 and $479.99 with and without built-in LTE support respectively, both variants packing a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM of their own at an identical $150 price cut.





The two cheaper Surface Go 2 versions come with a significantly humbler Intel Pentium 4425Y processor inside, in case you're wondering, while the rest of the specs are pretty much the same across the board, including a sharp 3:2 PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, up to 10 solid hours of battery life on a single charge, USB-C connectivity, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology, and a decent combination of an 8MP rear-facing camera and 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello facial authentication capabilities.





Speaking of Windows, bargain hunters should know the cheaper than ever Surface Go 2 is still eligible for a free upgrade to the newest version of Microsoft's industry-leading OS, and as a nice little deal sweetener, the tech giant is also offering a complimentary sleeve of your choice with every purchase for a limited time. Speaking of Windows, bargain hunters should know the cheaper than ever Surface Go 2 is still eligible for a free upgrade to the newest version of Microsoft's industry-leading OS, and as a nice little deal sweetener, the tech giant is also offering a complimentary sleeve of your choice with every purchase for a limited time.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up