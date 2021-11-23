Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Deals Black Friday

Every single Microsoft Surface Go 2 model is on sale at a killer price right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Every single Microsoft Surface Go 2 model is on sale at a killer price right now
Microsoft may not be ranked among the top five tablet vendors in the world right now, but fans of both productivity and portability obviously can't do better than the company's eclectic family of Surface devices.

If you also add affordability to your holiday shopping equation, the choice is made even easier by the newest Surface Go 2 discounts. Released a year and a half ago, the 10.5-inch Windows 10-running mid-ranger didn't receive a sequel in 2021, which means it's still competing directly against the fourth-gen iPad Air... from 2020.

You may also like:


The Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher normally starts at $599, which makes the Surface Go 2 feel like an absolute steal this Black Friday... season at $299.99 and up.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Intel Pentium Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB, Platinum

$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum

$150 off (27%)
$399 99
$549 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi Only, Free Sleeve Included

$150 off (24%) Gift
$479 99
$629 99
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Go 2

Intel Core M3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, LTE, Free Sleeve Included

$150 off (21%) Gift
$579 99
$729 99
Buy at Microsoft

That entry-level configuration is marked down from an already reasonable list price of $399.99, and while the US Microsoft e-store is out of inventory at the time of this writing, Best Buy can hook you up with the same exact deal if you hurry.

Of course, three Benjamins will not get you a whole lot of raw speed, but if you want to upgrade the 64 gigs of eMMC storage and 4GB RAM count to a zippy 128GB SSD and 8 gigs of memory, you can do so in exchange for just 100 bucks more after a discount of $150 from a $549.99 MSRP at both Best Buy and Microsoft.

The Redmond-based device manufacturer can also sell you a couple of Intel Core M3 models at $579.99 and $479.99 with and without built-in LTE support respectively, both variants packing a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM of their own at an identical $150 price cut.

The two cheaper Surface Go 2 versions come with a significantly humbler Intel Pentium 4425Y processor inside, in case you're wondering, while the rest of the specs are pretty much the same across the board, including a sharp 3:2 PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, up to 10 solid hours of battery life on a single charge, USB-C connectivity, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology, and a decent combination of an 8MP rear-facing camera and 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello facial authentication capabilities.

Speaking of Windows, bargain hunters should know the cheaper than ever Surface Go 2 is still eligible for a free upgrade to the newest version of Microsoft's industry-leading OS, and as a nice little deal sweetener, the tech giant is also offering a complimentary sleeve of your choice with every purchase for a limited time.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 'full' spec sheet already
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro 5G gets a 'full' spec sheet already
New report details Samsung's plans for Tab S8 tablets, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds Live 2
by Anam Hamid,  2
New report details Samsung's plans for Tab S8 tablets, Galaxy Watch 5, and Buds Live 2
Black Friday sales on OtterBox Cases for iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Black Friday sales on OtterBox Cases for iPhone
Verizon officially buys TracFone, Straight Talk and Walmart Family users keep the LifeLine subsidy
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Verizon officially buys TracFone, Straight Talk and Walmart Family users keep the LifeLine subsidy
This bonkers Amazon Fire and Kindle sale is ideal for bargain hunters everywhere
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This bonkers Amazon Fire and Kindle sale is ideal for bargain hunters everywhere
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: check out some great offers
by Iskren Gaidarov,  6
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: check out some great offers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless