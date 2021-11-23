Every single Microsoft Surface Go 2 model is on sale at a killer price right now

Every single Microsoft Surface Go 2 model is on sale at a killer price right now0
If you also add affordability to your holiday shopping equation, the choice is made even easier by the newest Surface Go 2 discounts. Released a year and a half ago, the 10.5-inch Windows 10-running mid-ranger didn't receive a sequel in 2021, which means it's still competing directly against the fourth-gen iPad Air... from 2020.
The Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher normally starts at $599, which makes the Surface Go 2 feel like an absolute steal this Black Friday... season at $299.99 and up.
That entry-level configuration is marked down from an already reasonable list price of $399.99, and while the US Microsoft e-store is out of inventory at the time of this writing, Best Buy can hook you up with the same exact deal if you hurry.
The Redmond-based device manufacturer can also sell you a couple of Intel Core M3 models at $579.99 and $479.99 with and without built-in LTE support respectively, both variants packing a 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM of their own at an identical $150 price cut.
The two cheaper Surface Go 2 versions come with a significantly humbler Intel Pentium 4425Y processor inside, in case you're wondering, while the rest of the specs are pretty much the same across the board, including a sharp 3:2 PixelSense display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, up to 10 solid hours of battery life on a single charge, USB-C connectivity, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology, and a decent combination of an 8MP rear-facing camera and 5MP front-facing shooter with Windows Hello facial authentication capabilities.
Speaking of Windows, bargain hunters should know the cheaper than ever Surface Go 2 is still eligible for a free upgrade to the newest version of Microsoft's industry-leading OS, and as a nice little deal sweetener, the tech giant is also offering a complimentary sleeve of your choice with every purchase for a limited time.