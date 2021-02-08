Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Microsoft Deals

Microsoft's unique Surface Duo is on sale at up to a massive $450 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 08, 2021, 12:28 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's unique Surface Duo is on sale at up to a massive $450 discount
As one could have easily predicted ever since Microsoft unveiled its ambitious rookie dual-screen Android effort almost a year and a half ago, the first-gen Surface Duo is... far from perfect. 

Apart from its inherent software shortcomings, however, the incredibly versatile and lightweight mobile device suffered from an inexcusable case of poor value for money at launch, fetching an almost obscene $1,400 and up. Granted, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is even costlier, but compared to that foldable beast, this thing looks like a, well, metaphorical lightweight, lacking 5G speeds, packing an outdated high-end processor and coming with a single camera in tow pulling double duty to also fulfill selfie shooting tasks.

While it arguably took Microsoft and Best Buy far too long to bring that starting price down by a cool $200 with no strings attached, the latter retailer is now ready to save you up to a whopping 450 bucks on both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations of the unlocked Glacier-coated Surface Duo.

The full $450 discount requires upfront activation on Verizon or AT&T, mind you, but if you don't want to commit to any specific US wireless service provider right away, Best Buy will still sell you the aforementioned entry-level model at a much more reasonable than usual $1,000 while charging $1,100 for a 256 gig variant normally priced at $1,500.

There's no word on when this excellent new deal might expire, but in case you're wondering, Microsoft is currently offering no unlocked Surface Duo discounts whatsoever on its official US website.

At $1,000 and up, this groundbreaking handset undercuts the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which recently dropped from a $1,450 list price to $1,200 for good, as well as the prohibitive Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Its main advantage over both those 5G-enabled Samsung foldables is the towering 8.1-inch screen real estate, which goes down to a still-impressive 5.6 inches of AMOLED goodness in a folded position.

The rest of the specifications are not exactly remarkable for a $1,000+ 2021 phone, but then again, this is hardly what we'd call a typical 2021 phone.

Related phones

Surface Duo
Microsoft Surface Duo View Full specs

User Score:

6.5
30%off $1050 Special BestBuy 32%off $950 Special BestBuy $1075 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 8.1 inches 2700 x 1800 pixels
  • Camera 11 MP (Single camera) front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3577 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Microsoft's unique Surface Duo is on sale at up to a massive $450 discount
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 10h 34minHuge new sale heavily discounts all of the (2018 and 2019) Google Pixel phones
Popular stories
Best Valentine's Day deals
Popular stories
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 falls into mid-range price territory with new deal

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless