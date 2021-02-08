Microsoft's unique Surface Duo is on sale at up to a massive $450 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Apart from its inherent software shortcomings, however, the incredibly versatile and lightweight mobile device suffered from an inexcusable case of poor value for money at launch , fetching an almost obscene $1,400 and up. Granted, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is even costlier, but compared to that foldable beast, this thing looks like a, well, metaphorical lightweight, lacking 5G speeds, packing an outdated high-end processor and coming with a single camera in tow pulling double duty to also fulfill selfie shooting tasks.





While it arguably took Microsoft and Best Buy far too long to bring that starting price down by a cool $200 with no strings attached, the latter retailer is now ready to save you up to a whopping 450 bucks on both the 128 and 256GB storage configurations of the unlocked Glacier-coated Surface Duo.





The full $450 discount requires upfront activation on Verizon or AT&T, mind you, but if you don't want to commit to any specific US wireless service provider right away, Best Buy will still sell you the aforementioned entry-level model at a much more reasonable than usual $1,000 while charging $1,100 for a 256 gig variant normally priced at $1,500.





There's no word on when this excellent new deal might expire, but in case you're wondering, Microsoft is currently offering no unlocked Surface Duo discounts whatsoever on its official US website.









The rest of the specifications are not exactly remarkable for a $1,000+ 2021 phone, but then again, this is hardly what we'd call a typical 2021 phone.



