Microsoft Surface Duo plagued by quality issues
It turns out that the plastic surrounding the USB-C port is so thin that it’s prone to cracks. Surface Duo owner Algreimann on Reddit reports that the frame of his Surface Duo has already cracked around the USB-C port. Many users posted about the same problem in the comments. Microsoft opted for a plastic frame to help protect both screens from shattering in a potential drop, but it seems that the material can’t withstand the everyday wear and tear. The plastic around the USB-C port is the most vulnerable part, getting damaged by something as simple as plugging in the charging cable.
#SurfaceDuo— Yi Han (@hanyiabc) September 14, 2020
TO ALL SURFACE DUO USERS!!
Please take extra caution on this particular spot of the type c port. Very thin plastic! Extremely easy to break! Mine cracked just by putting the device in the pocket. I'm gonna RMA mine see if they are willing to replace the unit. pic.twitter.com/B2N24PhvZS
What’s more alarming is that the charging port itself can get damaged in the process. Given the fact that it’s soldered to the mainboard, this might lead to complicated and expensive repairs.