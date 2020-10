Microsoft Surface Duo plagued by quality issues

#SurfaceDuo

TO ALL SURFACE DUO USERS!!

Please take extra caution on this particular spot of the type c port. Very thin plastic! Extremely easy to break! Mine cracked just by putting the device in the pocket. I'm gonna RMA mine see if they are willing to replace the unit. pic.twitter.com/B2N24PhvZS — Yi Han (@hanyiabc) September 14, 2020

Microsoft’s take on foldable devices surely raised some eyebrows this summer, when the company debuted its Surface Duo phone. Instead of a flexible screen, the device offers two separate displays and a cool hinge that allows the phone's two screens to open at 180 degrees. Powered by the one-generation old Snapdragon 855 chipset, the Surface Duo is equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of storage priced at $1,399.99 and $1,499.99 respectively.The device was off to a rough start, especially considering its premium price. Some Surface Duo users reported a lag with the feature that allows users to drag an app between the Duo's two 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. There were also complaints about the camera performance and while Microsoft rolled out an update to fix the software issues , there’s now a more serious problem plaguing the Surface Duo.It turns out that the plastic surrounding the USB-C port is so thin that it’s prone to cracks. Surface Duo owner Algreimann on Reddit reports that the frame of his Surface Duo has already cracked around the USB-C port. Many users posted about the same problem in the comments. Microsoft opted for a plastic frame to help protect both screens from shattering in a potential drop, but it seems that the material can’t withstand the everyday wear and tear. The plastic around the USB-C port is the most vulnerable part, getting damaged by something as simple as plugging in the charging cable.What’s more alarming is that the charging port itself can get damaged in the process. Given the fact that it’s soldered to the mainboard, this might lead to complicated and expensive repairs.