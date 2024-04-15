Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram

By
Apps
It seems that more and more companies are trying to leverage the power of AI and implement many AI tools into their products. Meta’s efforts to shower users of its social apps in generative AI-powered tools continue to with a brand news search bar in Instagram.

After the company has started testing its AI chatbot with WhatsApp users in India and other countries, Meta is now looking to add its AI in the Instagram search bar for both chat with AI and content discovery.

Over the weekend, TechCrunch reported that select Instagram users are now getting an improved search bar where they can start conversations in DM with Meta AI by doing search queries.

Those who are getting the new feature can ask questions or use any of the pre-loaded prompts. Aside from conversations, Meta’s AI can help Instagram users discover new content on the social network.

While Meta confirmed the experiment, it didn’t not say whether or not it’s using generative AI technology in search: “our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity.”
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

