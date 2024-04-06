Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Meta promises to start labeling media content made with AI

Meta is trying to please EU’s regulatory authorities and announced that will finally start labeling AI content on some of its social media platforms. The company confirmed it will make changes to the way it handles manipulated media based on feedback from the Oversight Board and its policy review process with public opinion surveys.

The changes will be implemented on Facebook, Instagram and Threads and involve applying “Made with AI” labels on AI-generated video, audio and images that are detected as such by Meta’s tools.

Currently, Meta adds “Imagined with AI” to photorealistic images created using its AI feature. However, the new labels will cover a broader range of content in addition to the manipulated content that the Oversight Board recommends labeling.



If we determine that digitally-created or altered images, video or audio create a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label so people have more information and context.


According to Meta, users should start seeing labeled AI-generated content in May 2024. Also, the social network company announced that it will stop removing content solely on the basis of its manipulated video policy in July.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

