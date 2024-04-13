Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp starts testing Meta's AI-powered chatbot

By
Apps
WhatsApp starts testing Meta's AI-powered chatbot
It’s pretty clear that AI (artificial intelligence) is the main focus of many corporations nowadays. Every big company has its own AI-powered chatbot that is more or less reliable.

The fact that these AI chatbots must learn from copyrighted content to be accurate is one of the main reasons that it takes a long time to train them. Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and Google are working hard to make their AI-powered tools as good as possible, although their applications don’t seem to be that beneficial for end users at the moment.

In any case, it looks like WhatsApp users will soon get access to the AI-powered Meta chatbot. An early version of the tool is now available for testing in WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.

The folks at WABetaInfo report that some users can now experiment with the AI-powered Meta chatbot. Specifically, select users in India and a few other countries will be seeing the new feature if they are enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program.

More importantly, the AI-powered Meta chatbot will be rolled out to even more users in the coming months. It’s also worth mentioning that Meta’s AI chatbot will work independently, so it won’t be tied to the conversations users have on WhatsApp.



Currently, Meta’s AI is integrated in the search bar at the top of the app. Everything that users type in the search bar remains private unless the user sends a prompt to the Meta AI chatbot.

Basically, in addition to the option to search in your conversations for specific content, the search bar now allows users to access the Meta AI chatbot. It remains to be seen how this will look like in the final version of WhatsApp, if Meta decides to give its AI-powered chatbot the green light.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless