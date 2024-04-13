Up Next:
WhatsApp starts testing Meta's AI-powered chatbot
It’s pretty clear that AI (artificial intelligence) is the main focus of many corporations nowadays. Every big company has its own AI-powered chatbot that is more or less reliable.
The fact that these AI chatbots must learn from copyrighted content to be accurate is one of the main reasons that it takes a long time to train them. Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, and Google are working hard to make their AI-powered tools as good as possible, although their applications don’t seem to be that beneficial for end users at the moment.
The folks at WABetaInfo report that some users can now experiment with the AI-powered Meta chatbot. Specifically, select users in India and a few other countries will be seeing the new feature if they are enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program.
Currently, Meta’s AI is integrated in the search bar at the top of the app. Everything that users type in the search bar remains private unless the user sends a prompt to the Meta AI chatbot.
Basically, in addition to the option to search in your conversations for specific content, the search bar now allows users to access the Meta AI chatbot. It remains to be seen how this will look like in the final version of WhatsApp, if Meta decides to give its AI-powered chatbot the green light.
In any case, it looks like WhatsApp users will soon get access to the AI-powered Meta chatbot. An early version of the tool is now available for testing in WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.
More importantly, the AI-powered Meta chatbot will be rolled out to even more users in the coming months. It’s also worth mentioning that Meta’s AI chatbot will work independently, so it won’t be tied to the conversations users have on WhatsApp.
