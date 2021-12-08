Notification Center

Software updates

Major new features coming to Meta’s Portal smart display

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Major new features coming to Meta’s Portal smart display
The Portal smart display has been updated quite a few times with new features. After rebranding itself from Facebook to Meta, the social network has decided to turn its attention to the device once again.

Earlier today, Meta announced that it has added new ways for Portal owners to use Facebook Assistant on the device. A new ability to let the Portal capture a moment during a Messenger call is now available for users, and the best thing is that it can be used hands-free by saying “Hey Portal, take a photo.”

The update also adds the Alexa touch interface, which allows users to manage smart home devices, routines, alarms, music, smart doorbells and more by touch or directly from the Alexa app.

As mentioned earlier, Meta is now rolling out new ways for users to stay connected with their Facebook friends on Portal, hands-free. Facebook Assistant can pull up a friend’s profile or recent posts. Portal owners can now say “Hey Portal, show me Stories” or ask about recent posts, responses and photos.

Meta is adding group AR Effects that let people on a Messenger call to experience the same effects at the same time. Additionally, three new augmented reality games will be available for Portal owners via Facebook Assistant: Quizbee, Sequencer, and Port-a-Pet.

Furthermore, Meta announced that starting today support for Microsoft Teams will be available on Portal, Portal+ and Portal Go. Finally, later this month, ESPN will expand from Portal TV to include Portal, Portal+ and Portal Go in the United States.

