Meta details its approach to Messenger and Instagram security while building E2EE
In a fairly long blog post, Antigone Davis, Meta’s Global Head of Safety detailed the company’s approach to Messenger and Instagram security while the build of default E2EE is underway. Meta strategy to keep its users safe involves three aspects:
- Working to prevent abuse from happening in the first place
- Giving people more controls to help them stay safe
- Responding to reports on potential harm
The easiest way to keep your users safe is to prevent abuse from happening. In that regard, Meta says that its machine learning technology can look across non-encrypted parts of the company’s platforms (i.e. account information and photos uploaded to public spaces) to detect suspicious activity and abuse.
Secondly, Meta is trying to give users more controls of their messaging inbox. For example, the social network recently introduced a program where people can determine for themselves what offensive words, phrases and emojis they want to filter into a Hidden Folder.
Meta announced last month it has decided to delay the launch of default end-to-end encryption for Messenger and Instagram. The long-awaited security feature is now expected to arrive sometime in 2023.