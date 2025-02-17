Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung Processors
MediaTek Dimensity 6400
MediaTek, the Taiwanese chipset maker that gives Qualcomm a tough time remaining the only relevant SoC (system-on-chip) manufacturer in the world, has just announced a new product, the Dimensity 6400.

Now, if you’re a Samsung fan and plan to purchase a new mid-range Galaxy phone in the next several months, there’s a chance the new Dimensity 6400 chipset will power your phone.

Samsung typically goes for Qualcomm chipset, but for the cheaper mid-range phone it mostly uses its homebrew Exynos chipsets. The South Korean company rarely uses MediaTek chipset, especially for high-profile phones, but this happens from time to time even it’s only in specific markets.

In fact, one of the most recent Samsung phones to use a MediaTek chipset is the Galaxy A16, a 5G budget phone that uses both Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 6300 processors, depending on the market.

Who’s to say that the Galaxy A17 5G won’t be equipped with the newly announced Dimensity 6400 chipset? In case it will actually happen, then it’s probably worth investigating MediaTek’s new processor and see what it brings to the table.

The Dimensity 6400 chipset is a very minimal upgrade over Dimensity 6300 | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Right off the bat, it’s important to mention that the Dimensity 6400 is a very small upgrade over the Dimensity 6300 chipset. Both chipsets are made using 6nm technology and pack six processors: 2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55. However, Dimensity 6400’s CPUs are clocked higher than Dimensity 6300’s, although not by much.

The 2x Cortex-A75 processors on the Dimensity 6400 are clocked at 2.5GHz, while Dimensity 6300’s are clocked at 2.4GHz. Even though this is an improvement on paper, customers will most likely not notice it at all.

Your next Samsung smartphone could be powered by this new piece of hardware
Realme P3x will be the world's first phone to use the new Dimensity 6400 chipset | Image credit: Realme

To make things even worse, this is the only difference between the new Dimensity 6400 chipset and the Dimensity 6300. Both chipsets have the same technical specifications, including UFS 2.2, FHD+ display, 108 MP camera, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Although we don’t know what Samsung phones will use MediaTeks’ new Dimensity 6400, we do know that Realme P3x will probably the first smartphone on the market powered by this chipset.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

