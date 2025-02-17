Your next Samsung smartphone could be powered by this new piece of hardware

Realme P3x will be the world's first phone to use the new Dimensity 6400 chipset | Image credit: Realme

To make things even worse, this is the only difference between the new Dimensity 6400 chipset and the Dimensity 6300. Both chipsets have the same technical specifications, including UFS 2.2, FHD+ display, 108 MP camera, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2 support.Although we don’t know what Samsung phones will use MediaTeks’ new Dimensity 6400, we do know that Realme P3x will probably the first smartphone on the market powered by this chipset.