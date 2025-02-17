Your next Samsung smartphone could be powered by this new piece of hardware
MediaTek, the Taiwanese chipset maker that gives Qualcomm a tough time remaining the only relevant SoC (system-on-chip) manufacturer in the world, has just announced a new product, the Dimensity 6400.
Right off the bat, it’s important to mention that the Dimensity 6400 is a very small upgrade over the Dimensity 6300 chipset. Both chipsets are made using 6nm technology and pack six processors: 2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55. However, Dimensity 6400’s CPUs are clocked higher than Dimensity 6300’s, although not by much.
The 2x Cortex-A75 processors on the Dimensity 6400 are clocked at 2.5GHz, while Dimensity 6300’s are clocked at 2.4GHz. Even though this is an improvement on paper, customers will most likely not notice it at all.
To make things even worse, this is the only difference between the new Dimensity 6400 chipset and the Dimensity 6300. Both chipsets have the same technical specifications, including UFS 2.2, FHD+ display, 108 MP camera, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.2 support.
Although we don’t know what Samsung phones will use MediaTeks’ new Dimensity 6400, we do know that Realme P3x will probably the first smartphone on the market powered by this chipset.
Who’s to say that the Galaxy A17 5G won’t be equipped with the newly announced Dimensity 6400 chipset? In case it will actually happen, then it’s probably worth investigating MediaTek’s new processor and see what it brings to the table.
The Dimensity 6400 chipset is a very minimal upgrade over Dimensity 6300 | Screenshot by PhoneArena
