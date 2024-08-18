Apple considering Meta Ray-Ban rival, Vision Pro wasn’t company’s original plan

*Header image is referential and showcases the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. | Image credit — Meta

More people would wear them out in public

Lack of a display will make them more affordable

It will get more eyes on the XR industry

It’s a relatively untapped market which Apple can take advantage of

Despite not having any form of display, it turns out smart glasses sell like hot cakes, and Apple is allegedly eyeing that success. Gurman says the company is considering releasing its own non-AR smart glasses, hoping for the same success that Meta has seen.Though non-AR smart glasses won’t nearly have the same wow factor as the, there’s a number of reasons I think it’d be a smart move:I’m all for Apple releasing a competing product to the Ray-Ban glasses. Apple is a big name, and such a product will get a lot of attention similar to. Also, we can always use more competition between the big companies. It’s a win-win for everybody else.