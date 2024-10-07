See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!

A limited-time deal slashes the Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker to its lowest price with 41% off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Marshall Emberton II portable Bluetooth speaker in black color displayed over dark background.
Right before Prime Day, Amazon is dropping a limited-time deal on the Marshall Emberton II portable Bluetooth speaker. So, if you've been eyeing one, now is a pretty good time to grab it!

The Marshall Emberton II is currently rocking a massive 41% discount, marking its lowest price ever. That is right – you can snag it for under $100, which is pretty rare when it comes to Marshall products!

The Marshall Emberton II just dropped to 41% off on Amazon!

You can't go wrong with the Marshall Emberton II! It’s got that classic design that definitely stands out, plus high-quality audio and impressive battery life. For under $100, it really does feel like you're getting the whole package!
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon


If you want a Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful, crystal-clear sound with plenty of volume, the Marshall Emberton II is a good choice, especially with the 41% discount. With over 30 hours of portable playtime on a single charge, it's built to last. And when the battery runs low, you can fully recharge it in just 3 hours, so you won't be waiting around too long. Plus, its compact, durable design makes it ideal for on-the-go use.

Speaking of on-the-go use, with an IP67 rating, the speaker can handle dust and withstand water splashes. Plus, the Marshall Emberton II is a breeze to connect to multiple devices. Whether you use iOS or Android, you can manage everything through the dedicated app. It lets you customize your sound with equalizer presets and ensures your speaker stays up to date with over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Now, Marshall is known for its iconic design, and the Emberton II definitely keeps that vibe alive. The current deal applies to both the classic black and brass, as well as the cream version, so if you are into that sleek, rock-inspired aesthetic, now is your chance.

You might know that the Marshall Emberton II is not the latest model since its successor is already on the market, but that is exactly why you can grab it at such a low price right now. Don't let that fool you, though – the Emberton II still offers great battery life and top-notch performance. If this speaker checks all your boxes, take advantage of Amazon's current deal and save yourself a huge 41%. Just don't wait too long – this deal won't last forever!

Recommended Stories
That said, tomorrow's Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals might surprise us with something even more exciting – though there is no way to know for sure. For now, this deal on the Marshall Emberton II is definitely a steal!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
89 stories
07 Oct, 2024
A limited-time deal slashes the Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker to its lowest price with 41% off The tiny but mighty Marshall Willen is a jaw-dropping 42% off on Amazon just in time for Prime Day
26 Sep, 2024
The JBL Pulse 5 with light show and loud sound drops to even lower price at Walmart
25 Sep, 2024
The ultra-compact Marshall Willen speaker is an even bigger bargain at its current price on Amazon
16 Sep, 2024
The brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 speaker is on sale at an extremely large discount already
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service

Latest News

Get the speedy iPad 9 for under $200 and enjoy the full iPadOS experience on the cheap
Get the speedy iPad 9 for under $200 and enjoy the full iPadOS experience on the cheap
Google Pixel 8 is rocking a dazzling 26% discount right before Amazon Prime Day
Google Pixel 8 is rocking a dazzling 26% discount right before Amazon Prime Day
UN report links Telegram to organized crime surge in Southeast Asia
UN report links Telegram to organized crime surge in Southeast Asia
The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro are 31% off and a treat at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro are 31% off and a treat at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The tiny but mighty Marshall Willen is a jaw-dropping 42% off on Amazon just in time for Prime Day
The tiny but mighty Marshall Willen is a jaw-dropping 42% off on Amazon just in time for Prime Day
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to even lower price at Walmart
The high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to even lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless