A limited-time deal slashes the Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker to its lowest price with 41% off
Right before Prime Day, Amazon is dropping a limited-time deal on the Marshall Emberton II portable Bluetooth speaker. So, if you've been eyeing one, now is a pretty good time to grab it!
The Marshall Emberton II is currently rocking a massive 41% discount, marking its lowest price ever. That is right – you can snag it for under $100, which is pretty rare when it comes to Marshall products!
If you want a Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful, crystal-clear sound with plenty of volume, the Marshall Emberton II is a good choice, especially with the 41% discount. With over 30 hours of portable playtime on a single charge, it's built to last. And when the battery runs low, you can fully recharge it in just 3 hours, so you won't be waiting around too long. Plus, its compact, durable design makes it ideal for on-the-go use.
Now, Marshall is known for its iconic design, and the Emberton II definitely keeps that vibe alive. The current deal applies to both the classic black and brass, as well as the cream version, so if you are into that sleek, rock-inspired aesthetic, now is your chance.
You might know that the Marshall Emberton II is not the latest model since its successor is already on the market, but that is exactly why you can grab it at such a low price right now. Don't let that fool you, though – the Emberton II still offers great battery life and top-notch performance. If this speaker checks all your boxes, take advantage of Amazon's current deal and save yourself a huge 41%. Just don't wait too long – this deal won't last forever!
Speaking of on-the-go use, with an IP67 rating, the speaker can handle dust and withstand water splashes. Plus, the Marshall Emberton II is a breeze to connect to multiple devices. Whether you use iOS or Android, you can manage everything through the dedicated app. It lets you customize your sound with equalizer presets and ensures your speaker stays up to date with over-the-air (OTA) updates.
That said, tomorrow's Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals might surprise us with something even more exciting – though there is no way to know for sure. For now, this deal on the Marshall Emberton II is definitely a steal!
