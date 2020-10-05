Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
LG Android 5G

LG Wing preorder numbers fail to impress but there is a catch

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 05, 2020, 3:08 PM
LG Wing preorder numbers fail to impress but there is a catch
LG Wing preorders have reached 1,275 units, claims leaker Sleepy Kuma. Although the figure is anything but impressive, it's actually not that bad given LG's alleged plans for the phone.

The device costs 1.09 million won (~$940) in South Korea, which is reasonable when compared to other phones with novel form factors on the market.

The LG Wing sports a 6.8-inch main display when can be swiveled horizontally and a 3.9-inch secondary screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, which guarantees 5G connectivity.

In contrast, 80,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 were preordered in South Korea, even though it costs 2.39 million won (~2,063). 

This doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as Samsung is one of the top players in the industry and LG is struggling to survive. That's partially the reason why it's experimenting with quirky phones like the LG Wing.

The manufacturer is apparently planning to sell 3,000 LG Wing by the end of the year in its home country and looking at prebookings, it seems well on its way to achieving that target. The South Korean giant also has an expandable phone in the works, which will likely arrive next year.




Related phones

Wing
LG Wing View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Sony WH-1000XM4 review
Popular stories
Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless