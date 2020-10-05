LG Wing preorder numbers fail to impress but there is a catch
LG Wing preorders have reached 1,275 units, claims leaker Sleepy Kuma. Although the figure is anything but impressive, it's actually not that bad given LG's alleged plans for the phone.
The device costs 1.09 million won (~$940) in South Korea, which is reasonable when compared to other phones with novel form factors on the market.
The LG Wing sports a 6.8-inch main display when can be swiveled horizontally and a 3.9-inch secondary screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G, which guarantees 5G connectivity.
In contrast, 80,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 were preordered in South Korea, even though it costs 2.39 million won (~2,063).
This doesn't exactly come as a surprise, as Samsung is one of the top players in the industry and LG is struggling to survive. That's partially the reason why it's experimenting with quirky phones like the LG Wing.
The manufacturer is apparently planning to sell 3,000 LG Wing by the end of the year in its home country and looking at prebookings, it seems well on its way to achieving that target. The South Korean giant also has an expandable phone in the works, which will likely arrive next year.
Pre order comparison(in Korea)— Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) October 5, 2020
