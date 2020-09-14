Galaxy Z Fold 2 breaks pre-order records in Samsung home market despite its $2,000 price tag

With the ongoing uncertainty over the world’s economic situation, one might think that people are not going to be spending as much as $2,000 on a smartphone. However, Samsung ’s Z Fold 2, with its cool and convenient foldable form-factor and flagship-grade specs is now challenging this conception and reportedly managed to get some 50,000 customers to pre-order it in South Korea.













The foldable smartphone is great at multitasking and its stunning and convenient design is not the only thing it has to offer. With tremendous improvement over last year’s model, the Z Fold 2 is stealing peoples’ hearts.







The official release is scheduled for this Friday and the people who already pre-ordered the smartphone should start receiving their devices as soon as tomorrow. Tell us whether you have pre-ordered one yourself down in the comments!



