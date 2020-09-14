Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Fold 2 breaks pre-order records in Samsung home market despite its $2,000 price tag

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 14, 2020, 6:53 AM
Galaxy Z Fold 2 breaks pre-order records in Samsung home market despite its $2,000 price tag
With the ongoing uncertainty over the world’s economic situation, one might think that people are not going to be spending as much as $2,000 on a smartphone. However, Samsung’s Z Fold 2, with its cool and convenient foldable form-factor and flagship-grade specs is now challenging this conception and reportedly managed to get some 50,000 customers to pre-order it in South Korea.

SamMobile reports that in Samsung’s home market, the exciting foldable phone has set this new pre-order record. The 50,000 customers have purchased the expensive foldable at full price, and this customer count can even grow to 60,000 by the end of the week when purchases with trade-ins will also be included in the report.


The foldable smartphone is great at multitasking and its stunning and convenient design is not the only thing it has to offer. With tremendous improvement over last year’s model, the Z Fold 2 is stealing peoples’ hearts.


The official release is scheduled for this Friday and the people who already pre-ordered the smartphone should start receiving their devices as soon as tomorrow. Tell us whether you have pre-ordered one yourself down in the comments!

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
$2989 $2599 $2000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $2000
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

