LG's unconventional AirPods alternatives are on sale at a solid discount from Verizon





With no state-of-the-art active noise cancellation capabilities on deck, those bad boys stood out from the pack thanks to a truly unique feature, including a charging case that made an unusual promise, reducing bacteria typically found on those filthy earbud tips.





Although bacteria are not the same things as viruses, we weren't exactly surprised to see LG unveil three additional Tone Free variants in the middle of a pandemic, only one of which comes with a so-called "UVnano" charging case bundled in. The HBS-FN6 model appears to have recently become available from America's largest wireless service provider with absolutely no fanfare, and believe it or not, Verizon is already selling these decidedly unconventional AirPods rivals at a substantial discount.













We're talking a cool $45 off a $149.99 list price that felt pretty reasonable to begin with, a markdown applied automatically in your cart for a presumably limited time only.





Exclusively available in a black hue, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 true wireless earbuds have a bunch of other things going for them apart from the aforementioned bacteria-annihilating wireless charging case.





Namely, a premium sound experience powered by audio industry veteran Meridian, IPX4 water resistance, dual microphones on each earbud for crystal clear voice calls, fast charging technology, and a combined battery life of up to 18 hours (6 hours of uninterrupted playback from the tiny headphones themselves and an additional 12 hours from the charging case).



