LG's unconventional AirPods alternatives are on sale at a solid discount from Verizon

With no state-of-the-art active noise cancellation capabilities on deck, those bad boys stood out from the pack thanks to a truly unique feature, including a charging case that made an unusual promise, reducing bacteria typically found on those filthy earbud tips.





Although bacteria are not the same things as viruses, we weren't exactly surprised to see LG unveil three additional Tone Free variants in the middle of a pandemic, only one of which comes with a so-called "UVnano" charging case bundled in. The HBS-FN6 model appears to have recently become available from America's largest wireless service provider with absolutely no fanfare, and believe it or not, Verizon is already selling these decidedly unconventional AirPods rivals at a substantial discount.













We're talking a cool $45 off a $149.99 list price that felt pretty reasonable to begin with, a markdown applied automatically in your cart for a presumably limited time only.





Exclusively available in a black hue, the LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 true wireless earbuds have a bunch of other things going for them apart from the aforementioned bacteria-annihilating wireless charging case.





Namely, a premium sound experience powered by audio industry veteran Meridian, IPX4 water resistance, dual microphones on each earbud for crystal clear voice calls, fast charging technology, and a combined battery life of up to 18 hours (6 hours of uninterrupted playback from the tiny headphones themselves and an additional 12 hours from the charging case).





In case you're wondering, LG claims this latest Tone Free generation can kill 99.9 percent of bacteria found on the speaker mesh in just ten minutes while charging, which is certainly a bold and impressive promise likely to generate a lot of excitement among clean freaks out there in addition to everyday bargain hunters thrilled by the prospect of spending a measly $105 on a great all-around AirPods alternative.

LG captured the limelight for a solid minute with the announcement of its first-ever true wireless earbuds around 10 months ago, releasing the Tone Free HBS-FL7 stateside at a not-very-low price that nonetheless undercut the AirPods Pro back in January