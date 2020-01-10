LG V60 ThinQ to arrive at MWC 2020 as yet another Dual Screen flagship

LG still isn't interested in real foldable phones



The existing implementation can rotate 180-degrees and allows the user to fix the display at any angle. However, the two screens are separated by a rather wide chunk of plastic that ruins any hopes of a seamless experience.



LG’s changes will hopefully fix that with the new Dual Screen product, or at least reduce the disruption to a minimum. Whether the accessory can compete with real foldable phones, however, is another matter.

The V60 ThinQ will increase sales, LG hopes



Today’s report also reveals LG is betting heavily on its next flagship phone to turn things around in its pursuit of profitability. The V60 ThinQ will support 5G networks as standard and LG is hoping this will increase its presence in the associated segment.



Moreover, the company expects the LG V60 ThinQ to boost overall smartphone shipments in LG’s three key markets – South Korea, Japan, and the United States. But with tough competition from Samsung expected soon, this will undoubtedly be an uphill battle.





Industry sources based in South Korea are today claiming LG has plans to introduce the next-generation V60 ThinQ at MWC 2020 in late February. The flagship will reportedly arrive alongside a newer Dual Screen accessory that adopts a redesigned hinge mechanism.