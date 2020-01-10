LG Android

LG V60 ThinQ to arrive at MWC 2020 as yet another Dual Screen flagship

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 10, 2020, 6:49 AM
Unlike Samsung and Motorola, who have invested heavily in foldable devices over the past twelve months, LG has kept its investment in the segment to a minimum by focusing efforts on the Dual Screen accessory. And according to a new report, this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

LG still isn't interested in real foldable phones


Industry sources based in South Korea are today claiming LG has plans to introduce the next-generation V60 ThinQ at MWC 2020 in late February. The flagship will reportedly arrive alongside a newer Dual Screen accessory that adopts a redesigned hinge mechanism.

The existing implementation can rotate 180-degrees and allows the user to fix the display at any angle. However, the two screens are separated by a rather wide chunk of plastic that ruins any hopes of a seamless experience.

LG’s changes will hopefully fix that with the new Dual Screen product, or at least reduce the disruption to a minimum. Whether the accessory can compete with real foldable phones, however, is another matter.

The V60 ThinQ will increase sales, LG hopes


Today’s report also reveals LG is betting heavily on its next flagship phone to turn things around in its pursuit of profitability. The V60 ThinQ will support 5G networks as standard and LG is hoping this will increase its presence in the associated segment.

Moreover, the company expects the LG V60 ThinQ to boost overall smartphone shipments in LG’s three key markets – South Korea, Japan, and the United States. But with tough competition from Samsung expected soon, this will undoubtedly be an uphill battle.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.6"
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC

