The LG V60 and G9 ThinQ might be different versions of the same phone

5G and 4G LTE versions of the same phone

Just days after CAD-based renders of the LG G9 ThinQ emerged online, several glass panels belonging to the LG V60 ThinQ have leaked out. These reveal a few details about the upcoming smartphone, including the fact it may be released in three colors – black, blue, and white.



LG has already confirmed that all future V-branded phones will support 5G as standard, meaning the V60 ThinQ will do too. But if today’s glass panels are the real deal, it appears the company is planning to put less emphasis on emphasis on the compatibility by ditching the light-up 5G logo that graced the LG V50 ThinQ.

Other changes include the removal of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a noticeably wider camera setup which suggests LG is planning to add more sensors to the phone. Interestingly, these last two details line up perfectly with the recently leaked LG G9 ThinQ.



This means there’s a good chance the LG V60 ThinQ and LG G9 ThinQ are being developed as 5G and 4G LTE versions of the same phone. If true, the former will probably arrive powered by the Snapdragon 865 whereas the latter may have to settle for the Snapdragon 855 or a Snapdragon 700-series chipset.

Lots of cameras, huge display, and a headphone jack

Everything about these phones aside from the internal configuration should be identical. Therefore, if the previously leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders are accurate, consumers can expect to find a 6.8-inch OLED display up front coupled with the company’s flavor of Android 10.



The panel itself looks set to incorporate an in-screen fingerprint scanner similar to the one used on the LG G8X ThinQ and V50S ThinQ. It should also be paired with a small notch, decently sized bezels, and an aluminum frame.



Other external features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a bottom-firing speaker, and a headphone jack. The latter means LG remains as one of the very few smartphone brands committed to the legacy port.



Completing the overall package will be an updated quadruple-camera setup that should give LG the opportunity to better compete with Samsung and Huawei. It’s expected to house an upgraded main camera that’s paired with the usual ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Also rumored is a telephoto camera instead of the more advanced periscope alternatives and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for improved AR content representation and more accurate background blur with portrait shots.

LG V60 ThinQ and G9 ThinQ announcement, release date, price

The LG V60 ThinQ and LG G9 ThinQ are currently expected to make their debut at MWC 2020 in late February. Pricing and availability information should be announced alongside the phones, but it’s unclear when sales and pre-orders will start.



Last year, the G8 ThinQ didn’t hit shelves until early April while customers hoping the purchase the V50 ThinQ 5G had to wait until late May. There shouldn’t be any delay for LG’s 5G flagship this year, but a release before April for either phone does seem unlikely considering the company’s history.



As for pricing, expect LG to position the G9 ThinQ as an iPhone 11 competitor. The V60 ThinQ, on the other hand, should compete more directly with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro.




