The LG V60 and G9 ThinQ might be different versions of the same phone

The LG G8X ThinQ and LG V50S ThinQ 5G launched late last year as different versions of the same phone. Now, with the company reportedly developing the LG G9 ThinQ and LG V60 ThinQ, a new leak suggests the strategy could soon be replicated.

5G and 4G LTE versions of the same phone


Just days after CAD-based renders of the LG G9 ThinQ emerged online, several glass panels belonging to the LG V60 ThinQ have leaked out. These reveal a few details about the upcoming smartphone, including the fact it may be released in three colors – black, blue, and white. 

LG has already confirmed that all future V-branded phones will support 5G as standard, meaning the V60 ThinQ will do too. But if today’s glass panels are the real deal, it appears the company is planning to put less emphasis on emphasis on the compatibility by ditching the light-up 5G logo that graced the LG V50 ThinQ.
 
Other changes include the removal of the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a noticeably wider camera setup which suggests LG is planning to add more sensors to the phone. Interestingly, these last two details line up perfectly with the recently leaked LG G9 ThinQ.

This means there’s a good chance the LG V60 ThinQ and LG G9 ThinQ are being developed as 5G and 4G LTE versions of the same phone. If true, the former will probably arrive powered by the Snapdragon 865 whereas the latter may have to settle for the Snapdragon 855 or a Snapdragon 700-series chipset.

Lots of cameras, huge display, and a headphone jack


Everything about these phones aside from the internal configuration should be identical. Therefore, if the previously leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders are accurate, consumers can expect to find a 6.8-inch OLED display up front coupled with the company’s flavor of Android 10.

The panel itself looks set to incorporate an in-screen fingerprint scanner similar to the one used on the LG G8X ThinQ and V50S ThinQ. It should also be paired with a small notch, decently sized bezels, and an aluminum frame.

Other external features include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a bottom-firing speaker, and a headphone jack. The latter means LG remains as one of the very few smartphone brands committed to the legacy port.

Completing the overall package will be an updated quadruple-camera setup that should give LG the opportunity to better compete with Samsung and Huawei. It’s expected to house an upgraded main camera that’s paired with the usual ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Also rumored is a telephoto camera instead of the more advanced periscope alternatives and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for improved AR content representation and more accurate background blur with portrait shots.

LG V60 ThinQ and G9 ThinQ announcement, release date, price


The LG V60 ThinQ and LG G9 ThinQ are currently expected to make their debut at MWC 2020 in late February. Pricing and availability information should be announced alongside the phones, but it’s unclear when sales and pre-orders will start.

Last year, the G8 ThinQ didn’t hit shelves until early April while customers hoping the purchase the V50 ThinQ 5G had to wait until late May. There shouldn’t be any delay for LG’s 5G flagship this year, but a release before April for either phone does seem unlikely considering the company’s history.

As for pricing, expect LG to position the G9 ThinQ as an iPhone 11 competitor. The V60 ThinQ, on the other hand, should compete more directly with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro.

shield
Reply

1. shield

Posts: 885; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

LG G9 and V60 both S865, no old cpu.

posted on 1 hour ago

HarysViewty
Reply

2. HarysViewty

Posts: 70; Member since: Apr 04, 2015

S10 note10 lite

posted on 1 hour ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

5. joshuaswingle

Posts: 722; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

If the G9 is a 4G LTE model it can't use the S865. That's only sold with the X55 5G modem.

posted on 36 min ago

shield
Reply

8. shield

Posts: 885; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

No, LG G9 is 5G smartphone.

posted on 16 min ago

HarysViewty
Reply

3. HarysViewty

Posts: 70; Member since: Apr 04, 2015

I hate that they go with camera hump, well at least it's symmetrical. Please no USB type c for DualScreen, it's just too big already. Pogo pin on left side will be better

posted on 1 hour ago

Elvis358
Reply

4. Elvis358

Posts: 284; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Ussles. They should release V60 in fall as a different smartphone. Dumbass LG!

posted on 53 min ago

rsiders
Reply

7. rsiders

Posts: 2032; Member since: Nov 17, 2011

Lol yes dumbasses as far as release schedule and logic but I want one. Hopefully the V60 one IF they turn out to be two different phones which I wouldn't dispute with it being LG.

posted on 28 min ago

Skizzo
Reply

6. Skizzo

Posts: 417; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

Hate to admit it, but as someone who touted the V30 as a sleeper hit and almost bought one myself, I've lost all interest in LG phones ever since. While still I love the audio aspect of their phones (dedicated DAC, 3.5mm jack, strong speakers, etc.), but too many other things like uninteresting and uninspired boring design, useless "features", outdated software skin, unreliable support, etc...all make it so that their products are a firm "meh" on the excitement scale. It's not a competitive device at all, including the price, and it's a shame that LG may go the way of HTC.

posted on 35 min ago

