The LG V40 ThinQ is more attractive than ever at $240 in 'open box' condition





Fast forward almost 18 months, and while the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is now in a similar place, its forerunner can actually be deemed more attractive than ever before... at the right price. $400 for a brand-new unit with a standard manufacturer's warranty included seemed like it could fit that description, but if you want to pay even less, a highly reliable eBay seller is currently charging $239.99 for an "open box" device.









Open box is a fairly generic term typically used to describe the condition of various products situated somewhere at the border between "new" and "used", although in this particular case, Amazing Wireless claims the ultra-affordable phones on sale at 240 bucks a pop are in fact new, with "no wear", as well as all original accessories included.





The reason why the top-rated vendor is not listing the LG V40 ThinQ as brand-new is that you will either be shipped an item missing the original packaging or said packaging might not be sealed. The fully functional and essentially untouched devices coated in "Aurora Black" are said to be compatible with GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as Sprint.





Verizon support appears to be missing, but other than that, this feels like an absolute steal with the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor under the hood, as well as 64 gigs of internal storage space, a decent 6 gigs of memory, 3,300mAh battery with 18W fast charging functionality, triple rear-facing shooters, dual front-facing cameras, a reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, microSD card slot, and a beautiful P-OLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.