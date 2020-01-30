T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Deals

The LG V40 ThinQ is more attractive than ever at $240 in 'open box' condition

Jan 30, 2020, 8:55 AM
The LG V40 ThinQ is more attractive than ever at $240 in 'open box' condition
The V40 ThinQ is just one of many high-end smartphones released by LG in the last few years that... went nowhere. While we wouldn't go so far as to say the Snapdragon 845 beast was completely unnoticed by Android power users back in the fall of 2018, those who did notice and considered buying the 6.4-incher over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 were surely put off by either the exaggerated price or underwhelming cameras of the LG V40.

Fast forward almost 18 months, and while the LG V50 ThinQ 5G is now in a similar place, its forerunner can actually be deemed more attractive than ever before... at the right price. $400 for a brand-new unit with a standard manufacturer's warranty included seemed like it could fit that description, but if you want to pay even less, a highly reliable eBay seller is currently charging $239.99 for an "open box" device.

Open box is a fairly generic term typically used to describe the condition of various products situated somewhere at the border between "new" and "used", although in this particular case, Amazing Wireless claims the ultra-affordable phones on sale at 240 bucks a pop are in fact new, with "no wear", as well as all original accessories included.

The reason why the top-rated vendor is not listing the LG V40 ThinQ as brand-new is that you will either be shipped an item missing the original packaging or said packaging might not be sealed. The fully functional and essentially untouched devices coated in "Aurora Black" are said to be compatible with GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as Sprint.

Verizon support appears to be missing, but other than that, this feels like an absolute steal with the aforementioned state-of-the-art processor under the hood, as well as 64 gigs of internal storage space, a decent 6 gigs of memory, 3,300mAh battery with 18W fast charging functionality, triple rear-facing shooters, dual front-facing cameras, a reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, microSD card slot, and a beautiful P-OLED screen with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.
$454.39 LG V40 ThinQ on Amazon
$399.99 LG V40 ThinQ on eBay

Related phones

V40 ThinQ
LG V40 ThinQ OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.7
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 64GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3300 mAh(22h talk time)

