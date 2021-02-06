Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

One of LG's best phones ever is on sale at a phenomenal price (new with warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 06, 2021
For all we know, LG may never release another in-house high-end smartphone again. Even if you didn't particularly like the brand's experimental designs, you probably realize that's not good for competition, especially with HTC and Sony also struggling to turn a mobile profit for as long as we can remember and Huawei's global sales numbers plummeting of late for fairly obvious reasons.

The good news is LG's handsets are still alive and kicking, and if you're feeling nostalgic about one of the company's least eccentric and most refined flagships in recent history, Woot can hook you up with an outstanding new deal.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer has brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged V30 units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty in stock somehow, charging a measly $199.99 for the next three weeks or so (or until sold out) with no strings attached whatsoever.

Commercially released all the way back in 2017, the LG V30 is naturally not what we'd call a powerhouse by current standards, nonetheless packing a Snapdragon 835 processor that can likely outpace many "modern" mid-range chipsets out there with relative ease.

This bad boy, mind you, earned one of our very few rave reviews for an LG high-ender, gaining praise for its design, camera, battery life, and overall performance. While hole punch displays are all the rage nowadays, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a 6-inch OLED stunner sporting a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and razor-thin symmetrical bezels... at only two Benjamins.

The ultra-affordable unlocked device in silver is delivered by Amazon itself, by the way, and Prime members are even eligible for free standard shipping by February 13 (at the time of this writing). Apart from running Android 9.0 Pie on the software side of things with no hopes of ever receiving another major OS update, the LG V30 comes with pretty much no downside when compared to all-new mid-rangers priced around the $200 mark, like the Moto G Play (2021), OnePlus Nord N100, or Samsung Galaxy A21.

