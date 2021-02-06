One of LG's best phones ever is on sale at a phenomenal price (new with warranty)
The Amazon-owned e-tailer has brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged V30 units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty in stock somehow, charging a measly $199.99 for the next three weeks or so (or until sold out) with no strings attached whatsoever.
This bad boy, mind you, earned one of our very few rave reviews for an LG high-ender, gaining praise for its design, camera, battery life, and overall performance. While hole punch displays are all the rage nowadays, it's hard to argue with the appeal of a 6-inch OLED stunner sporting a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and razor-thin symmetrical bezels... at only two Benjamins.
The ultra-affordable unlocked device in silver is delivered by Amazon itself, by the way, and Prime members are even eligible for free standard shipping by February 13 (at the time of this writing). Apart from running Android 9.0 Pie on the software side of things with no hopes of ever receiving another major OS update, the LG V30 comes with pretty much no downside when compared to all-new mid-rangers priced around the $200 mark, like the Moto G Play (2021), OnePlus Nord N100, or Samsung Galaxy A21.